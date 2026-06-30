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Hot Week for Wagers!

HELENA – The Montana Lottery today released sports wagering data for the week ending June 27:

  • Handle: $948,914
  • Payout: $889,174
  • Gross Gaming Revenue: $59,740
  • Sales Agent Commissions: $28,467

The top three sports by percent of total handle were:

  • Soccer (41.1%)
  • Baseball (40%)
  • Basketball (7.8%)

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About Montana Lottery and Sports Bet Montana

The Montana Lottery’s sports wagering product, Sports Bet Montana, launched after legislation passed in 2019 became law.

 

Established by a citizen’s referendum in 1986, the Montana Lottery has a long history of giving back to the state. We’ve contributed over $2.25 million annually to Montana STEM scholarships, awarded more than $1.06 billion in prizes, and returned approximately $361.3 million to the State of Montana. Additionally, our sales agents have earned $104.5 million in commissions.

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Hot Week for Wagers!

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