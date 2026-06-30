MHC Policy Statement: Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)

MHC POLICY STATEMENT #26-001 TO: Local Units of Government, Administrators, and Other Interested Parties

FROM: Kimberly Stamps, Grants Management, Federal Programs

DATE: June 22, 2026

SUBJECT: Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) – Submission of Local Code Enforcement Documentation for completed Homeowner Rehabilitation Projects Purpose: To notify local units of government, administrators, and other parties of the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) Federal Grants Division policy requiring the submission of local code enforcement documentation upon completion of HOME­funded homeowner rehabilitation activities. Discussion: MHC requires all grantees administering HOME-funded homeowner rehabilitation projects to obtain and submit documentation from the applicable local code enforcement department verifying that the completed rehabilitation work complies with all local adopted building, housing, and related codes. This documentation must be submitted to MHC before project closeout and final approval. Action: AU local units of government, administrators, and other interested parties are required to comply with this policy change effective June 22, 2026. Acceptable documentation may include a certificate of occupancy, final inspection report, or other documentation issued by the local code enforcement department confirming compliance with applicable local building and housing codes. Contact: Inquiries or comments regarding this Policy should be directed to Jackie Cobbins at jackie.cobbins@mshc.com or at 601-718-4635, or to Maria Allen at maria.allen@mshc.com or at 601-718-4651.

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