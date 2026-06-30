READOUT: Financial Action Task Force’s June 2026 Working Group and Plenary

WASHINGTON—Treasury officials participated in the June Plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

FATF members agreed to take further steps to combat fraud and encourage risk-based supervision of the international financial system. The group adopted mutual evaluations of Canada and Türkiye, as well as reports urging better information sharing with the private sector. To assist the private sector in assessing risk and sharing information, the FATF agreed to publish several typology reports on emerging risks, such as the abuse of online gaming and vulnerabilities related to underground banking.

The FATF added Iraq and Bosnia & Herzegovina to its grey list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring and removed Namibia and Algeria. Iran remains on the FATF’s black list subject to countermeasures. The FATF also welcomed Giles Thompson of the United Kingdom as the next FATF President and approved the nomination of Vivek Aggarwal of India as the next FATF Vice President.

Click here to read the Outcomes of the FATF Plenary, 19 June 2026.