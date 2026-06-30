Commodity Cables LLC Introduces New Sales Representatives in Growing Markets

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Commodity Cables LLC, a family-owned wire and cable distributor since 2001, announces the addition of new sales representatives in new markets across the U.S.

By adding sales representatives in new markets, we are making it easier for contractors and businesses to get knowledgeable support, competitive product options, and service when they need it most.” — Craig Williams

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commodity Cables LLC, a family-owned wire and cable distributor serving customers since 2001, is proud to announce the addition of new sales representatives in growing markets across the United States. This expansion reflects the company’s continued commitment to helping contractors, electricians, integrators, and project teams access the wire and cable products they need with responsive support, fast quotes, and dependable delivery options.

As demand continues to grow across construction, electrical, low-voltage, industrial, and infrastructure sectors, Commodity Cables is strengthening its sales presence to better serve customers in high-demand regions. The new representatives will help customers connect with knowledgeable support, check product availability, and move quickly from quote request to order fulfillment.

“For our customers, timing matters,” said Craig Williams, General Manager at Commodity Cables LLC. “By adding experienced sales representatives in growing markets, we are making it easier for contractors and businesses to get knowledgeable support, competitive product options, and dependable service when they need it most.”

Commodity Cables offers a wide range of electrical wire and cable products for commercial, residential, industrial, data, security, and infrastructure applications. Its product offerings include aluminum building wire, copper building wire, category cable, portable cord, service drop cable, SER cable, SEU cable, URD cable, MC cable, tray cable, SOOW cord, SJOOW cord, Type W cord, Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6A, and other in-demand solutions.

The company is especially focused on supporting customers who need fast turnaround on quotes, electrical wire same-day delivery options for qualifying orders, and assistance from a responsive support team. By adding new sales representatives, Commodity Cables is making it easier for contractors and purchasing teams to keep projects moving without unnecessary delays.

As a wire and cable distributor with decades of industry experience, Commodity Cables understands that customers need more than product availability. They need reliable guidance, accurate order support, fast turnaround, and a team that understands how delays can affect jobsite productivity. The company’s investment in additional sales representatives is designed to provide a stronger customer experience from quote to delivery.

This announcement marks another step in Commodity Cables’ long-term growth strategy. By expanding its sales presence, the company is better positioned to support electrical contractors, low-voltage professionals, purchasing managers, builders, and distributors who depend on consistent supply and responsive service.

Customers interested in learning more about Commodity Cables LLC, requesting a quote, or connecting with a sales representative can visit https://commoditycables.com/ or call 866-945-5051.

About Commodity Cables LLC

Commodity Cables LLC is a family-owned wire and cable distributor based in Suwanee, Georgia, serving contractors, electricians, integrators, and businesses since 2001. The company supplies aluminum building wire, copper building wire, category cable, portable cord, and specialty wire and cable solutions for projects across the United States. With multiple warehouse locations, same-day shipping options for qualifying orders, responsive customer support, and a 35-year structured cabling warranty, Commodity Cables helps customers source dependable materials and keep projects moving with confidence.



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