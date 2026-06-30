Two Morgan State Faculty Researchers Selected for Prestigious Leadership and Learning Programs

Biologist Dr. Samendra Sherchan and Educator Dr. Thurman Bridges Earn Competitive Appointments that Elevate the University’s Research and Academic Leadership at Home and Abroad

Morgan State University researchers Samendra Sherchan, Ph.D., associate professor of Biology, and Thurman Bridges, Ph.D., associate professor for Teacher Education and Professional Development, have been selected to participate in two highly competitive leadership programs, representing the University in their respective fields.

Dr. Sherchan has been accepted into the prestigious 2026 Water Leadership Institute, earning national recognition for his leadership in environmental science, public health research, and higher education. Before that, he was selected as a fellow in the Association of American Colleges and Universities’ New Leadership Academy (NLA).

Concurrently, the Council of American Overseas Research Centers (CAORC) has selected Dr. Bridges for the 2026 Faculty Leadership for International Training and Exchange (FLITE) program, a professional development initiative designed to strengthen international education leadership at U.S. colleges and universities. Bridges’s participation allows him to expand his international engagement and better prepare students for success in an increasingly interconnected global workforce.

Advancing the Mission of the School of Computer, Mathematics and Natural Sciences

As a tenured professor in the School of Computer, Mathematics and Natural Sciences (SCMNS), Dr. Sherchan leads the Center of Research Excellence in Wastewater-Based Epidemiology and currently serves as the interim director of the Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research (CUCCSR). Dr. Sherchan’s selection for both highly competitive national programs highlights his growing impact as a scholar, educator, and leader advancing innovative research and academic excellence at Morgan State University.

The Water Leadership Institute Program is designed to cultivate leaders within the water industry by providing advanced learning opportunities and further developing professional skills focused on addressing critical water and environmental challenges. Participation in the institute positions Dr. Sherchan within a national cohort of 89 professionals from around the world who are committed to advancing water sustainability, environmental resilience, and public health.

As an NLA fellow, Sherchan’s participation in the national leadership development program will professionally prepare him for future senior leadership roles in higher education. NLA fellows engage in a six-month virtual cohort experience — combining synchronous and asynchronous learning — that supports emerging leaders through mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities centered on institutional innovation, equity, and student success.

“I am honored to be selected for both the Water Leadership Institute and the AAC&U New Leadership Academy,” said Dr. Sherchan. “These opportunities will allow me to further strengthen my leadership skills, expand collaborative partnerships, and continue advancing research and educational initiatives that address critical environmental and public health challenges. I am proud to represent Morgan State University on a national level and contribute to the University’s mission of innovation, research excellence, and community impact.”

The School of Education and Urban Studies: Continuous Learning Beyond the Classroom

Recognized as a distinguished scholar and academic leader, Dr. Bridges continues his educational research in Southeast Asia through his participation in the FLITE program. FLITE, a professional certificate program in international education leadership developed in partnership between CAORC and College of the Canyons, includes three integrated components: a ten-week online course in international education leadership, a mentored institutional project developed by participants for implementation at their home institutions, and an Overseas Faculty Development Seminar hosted in Indonesia. Through lectures, discussions, site visits, and meetings with local faculty, NGOs, and researchers, participants gain firsthand experience with international education practices and global collaboration.

Dr. Bridges’ research explores the social context of urban education, African American male teacher identity, and hip-hop pedagogy. He is a STAR Scholars Network 2025 A. Noam Chomsky Global Connections Shining Star Medal of Research Award winner. Also, in 2025, he was awarded the Fulbright U.S. International Education Administrators Award and the Fulbright Specialist Award. This work has taken him around the world, where he has led eight study-abroad and service-learning programs in five countries, advanced pedagogical reform in Liberia, and strengthened institutional partnerships in France and Senegal.

“Being selected for the FLITE program is both an honor and an opportunity to deepen my understanding of international education and cross-cultural collaboration,” said Dr. Bridges. “I look forward to bringing back new perspectives and best practices that will enhance our work at Morgan and create even greater opportunities for student learning, faculty engagement, and global partnerships.”

Through their participation in these programs, Drs. Sherchan and Bridges strengthen Morgan State University’s growing reputation as a leading research institution dedicated to cultivating faculty leaders whose work creates meaningful impact locally, nationally, and globally.