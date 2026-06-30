Champion Your Health: Small Steps, Big Impact

Mary Lazare, Principal Deputy Administrator, serving as the senior official performing the duties of the ACL Administrator and Assistant Secretary for Aging

We often focus on a short list of habits when considering healthy aging: eating well, exercising, and getting enough rest. These habits are essential, but they are only part of the picture.

Staying connected, seeking services, staying safe, and preventing and managing chronic conditions are shaped by the choices we make every day. That’s why “Champion Your Health” is this year’s Older Americans Month theme — to encourage practical steps that support well-being and independence at every age.

For some, championing health means scheduling a long-overdue checkup or screening. Others take a daily walk, join a weekly fitness class, or plan healthy meals. You might find better ways to decompress or make time for phone calls or other fun activities with friends. Some choose to make modifications to improve home safety. While these steps look different for everyone, one thing remains true: small, consistent actions can have a meaningful impact over time.

Just as important, no one needs to champion their health alone. Across the country, community-based organizations, local service providers, families, caregivers, and the direct care workforce help people live healthier, more independent lives. They connect people to nutritious meals, prevention programs, self-management support, transportation, and social opportunities.

Recent Older Americans Month engagements in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio brought that message into focus. State and local partners shared how “Champion Your Health” comes to life in their communities. Practical supports — nutrition interventions, movement, care coordination, and connection — help older adults make healthy choices day to day. We plainly heard older adults say: championing your health starts with “keep moving.”

People can more easily achieve healthy aging when services support their individual efforts in their own communities. ACL’s mission centers on ensuring people have the tools and support they need to remain active, engaged, and connected. When people age in place, entire communities grow stronger.

Our health comes not from a single decision, but from what we do consistently over time. Take one small step today to shape your health and share it on social media using #ChampionYourHealth.