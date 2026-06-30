I-15 Exit 57 westbound off-ramp closure in Inkom for ongoing construction

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the westbound off-ramp at Interstate 15 Exit 57 in Inkom for extensive ramp and roadway construction.

A detour will be in place from July 6 through Aug. 5. Northbound drivers will use Exit 47 in McCammon and then take Old Highway 91 to North Inkom, West Jackson Creek and North Rapid Creek Roads to reach Inkom.

Motorists should watch for work crews, use caution, and drive aware through the work zone.

This work is part of a multi-year effort that began last year to replace the I-15 bridges over Main Street, Rapid Creek Road and the Union Pacific Railroad. Last year, the three southbound bridges were replaced. This year, crews are focusing on the northbound bridges, with work scheduled to be completed in late October 2026. Learn more about this project or sign up for construction updates at itd.idaho.gov/project/inkom-corridor/. Motorists can also check 511.idaho.gov for current conditions.