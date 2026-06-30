Delaware on Main Street Program Grows as 17 Communities Earn National Designations

DOVER, Del. – On Monday, the Delaware on Main Street (DOMS) Program, operating within the Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB), presented certificates of accreditation or affiliation to 17 downtown organizations on behalf of Main Street America.

The recognition reflects continued growth in the Delaware on Main Street Program, with two new organizations joining the network between July 2025 and January 2026 and two communities advancing to Main Street America’s highest designation level. Delaware now has six nationally accredited Main Street programs, up from four in 2025, representing a 50% increase in communities earning Main Street America’s top designation.

“I’m incredibly excited to see the growth of this program and so proud of the dedication, passion, and effort that each of these Main Street programs put into economic development and revitalization of their downtown areas,” said Delaware on Main Street Coordinator Anastasia Jackson. “Their tireless efforts show what’s possible when engaged leaders work together to shape places that reflect the people they serve.”

The impact of Delaware’s Main Street programs extends far beyond recognition. In 2025, eleven Delaware on Main Street programs generated more than $306.8 million in local reinvestment, facilitated the creation of 421 full-time and 108 part-time jobs, and helped open 104 new businesses. They also completed 38 rehabilitation projects, 85 public improvement projects, and eight new construction projects. Volunteers contributed more than 29,293 hours to support downtown revitalization efforts.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce a list of designated programs that have committed to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns through the Main Street Approach™.

These designations serve as a powerful advocacy tool, demonstrating to local stakeholders, as well as city, state, and national funders, that a Main Street program has an established position within a nationwide movement. Main Street America’s 46-year track record of economic success and community building has created a lasting impact in communities across the country.

Certificates were presented during the quarterly Main Street meeting held at Middletown Town Hall on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The four programs receiving renewed accreditation are Downtown Wilmington Visions, Downtown Dover Partnership, Downtown Milford, Inc., and Rehoboth Beach Main Street, Inc. The two programs earning accreditation status for the first time are Cornerstone West CDC in Wilmington and Middletown Main Street.

To qualify for Accredited status, Main Street America’s highest designation tier, communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach™ and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

The remaining 11 downtown programs receiving Affiliate status are City of Harrington, City of Seaford, Clayton Main Street, Delaware City, Main Street Laurel, Millsboro Downtown Partnership, Milton Main Street, The Newark Partnership, Town of Elsmere, Smyrna Main Street, and Town of Georgetown.

To qualify for Affiliate status, Main Street America’s second designation tier, communities must demonstrate a strong commitment to the Main Street model and dedication to achieving outcomes in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

According to Main Street America, for every dollar invested in the operation of a Main Street program, an average of $21.73 is reinvested into its downtown and commercial corridor communities.

Together, Delaware’s accredited and affiliate Main Street programs are helping strengthen local economies, support small businesses, preserve historic downtowns, and create vibrant places where residents and visitors want to live, work, and spend time.

To learn more about the Delaware on Main Street Program, visit de.gov/demainst.

###

The Delaware Division of Small Business is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov