As drought conditions continue across North Carolina heading into the Fourth of July weekend, the public is encouraged to continue to follow water supply restrictions set by their local water systems.

“We are coordinating with utilities and reservoir operators who are actively working to maintain supplies amid widespread drought conditions,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council and water resources engineer with the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources. “People need to do their part. We are hearing from utility managers that many people are, but they are also seeing more violations than they would like.”

According to the classifications released by the DMAC on June 25, 10 counties in and around the Triangle continue to experience exceptional drought, or D4 conditions — the most severe classification — and a large part of the state remains in extreme (D3) and severe drought (D2).

“Looking at the short-term forecast, we are expecting dry conditions into next week,” Albertin said. “Rain from this past weekend may result in some improvements in localized areas, but is not expected to result in major improvements for the next drought update this Thursday.”

For counties in exceptional or extreme drought conditions, or D4 and D3 classifications, water systems are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans and adhere to water use reduction measures. Systems must report weekly water use and conservation status online at the DWR’s Local Water Supply Plan website.

“Now that part of the state is in D4, North Carolina Emergency Management is pulling together task forces to coordinate efforts to minimize impacts to water supplies, health and safety agriculture, and commerce and energy,” Albertin said. “We will see some communities step through more stringent conservation measures if conditions continue to worsen.”

With the upcoming holiday, DWR offers the following list of drought-related information and resources:

For information on boat ramps or other access points, the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission has a list of boating access areas that are fully or partially closed. The commission also lists websites that provide information on current stream flow conditions and projected release schedules from hydro power stations: N.C. Stream Conditions.