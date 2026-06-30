Ryan H. Deck Named to Texas Super Lawyers for Fourth Consecutive Year

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Ryan H. Deck has been named to the Texas Super Lawyers list again for 2026. That's four years running (2023–2026), and it lands the same year he hits another milestone: twelve straight years on the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, going all the way back to 2014.Both honors are peer-driven, not paid placements, and both say something simple to anyone looking for a Williamson County criminal defense lawyer. Other lawyers, judges, and the legal community keep putting Ryan's name on these lists year after year. For people facing a DWI, assault, drug charge, or any other serious case in Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, or Hutto, that kind of repeat recognition matters more than a flashy tagline.“Twenty years in, and I still feel the weight and responsibility of every case. That's not a burden, that's the job. The moment a lawyer stops feeling it is the moment they should probably stop taking cases.“ — Ryan H. DeckWhat Being on Super Lawyers Actually MeansSuper Lawyers isn't a directory you can buy your way into. It's run by Thomson Reuters, a large conglomerate focused on research, publishing, and technological innovation, and the bar is genuinely high for making the list.How a Lawyer Lands on the ListSuper Lawyers uses a patented multi-phase selection process that combines peer nominations with independent research, and each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.Those indicators include board certifications, honors and awards, courtroom experience, verdicts and settlements, bar activity, and other achievements that demonstrate a lawyer is actually doing the work.After all that, only the lawyers with the highest point totals make it, and the final list never includes more than 5 percent of the attorneys in the state. Lawyers can't nominate themselves, and campaigning for it is off the table.Why Four Years in a Row Is a Bigger Deal Than OneAnyone can have a good year. Getting picked four years in a row, while working only in a single Texas county, is a different story. It means other criminal defense attorneys, prosecutors, and judges keep landing on the same answer when asked who's doing strong work in Williamson County.Single awards can get lost in the noise of legal marketing. Recurring recognition from the same peer-reviewed source is harder to manufacture, and it's the kind of signal both clients and search engines tend to weigh more heavily. It also gets re-evaluated every year, so it isn't a credential a lawyer can ride forever after one good run.Twelve Years Straight on the National Trial Lawyers Top 100The Super Lawyers honor comes alongside another one most people don't realize is even harder to repeat.Ryan has been named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 every single year since 2014, twelve years in a row. The Top 100 is invitation-only and meant for trial lawyers who've shown real courtroom results, not just settlement track records. That matches how Ryan actually works.He builds every case as if it might go before a jury, rather than pushing clients toward whatever plea the prosecutor is offering. Twelve years of that approach, with twelve years of peer recognition to match, is a track record clients can actually verify.In Ryan's Own Words“The law is the tool. Showing up for the person in front of you — that's the work.”Awards are nice, but they're not really the point. Here's Ryan on what these recognitions mean to him, and where the drive to earn them came from."Becoming a Super Lawyers honoree was a goal I had from early in my career, and being recognized for four years straight is incredibly meaningful," Ryan said. "But I also know that no lawyer does this work alone. I'm fortunate to have a dedicated team whose service to our clients helps me continue improving and allows our firm to provide the kind of representation people deserve."Ryan's interest in criminal defense started, of all places, with A Few Good Men. The idea of one lawyer standing between a regular citizen and the full weight of the government stuck with him, and it carried him through law school, through his years as an Assistant District Attorney, and into more than two decades of his own practice.Ryan’s Other AchievementsSuper Lawyers recognition does not stand alone in Ryan H. Deck's profile. Since 2019, he has also been Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction held by less than 1% of Texas attorneys.Together, the Super Lawyers selection, the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 recognition, and Board Certification form an unusually deep set of credentials for a solo Williamson County criminal defense attorney. Each requires a different combination of peer respect, demonstrated skill, and continued professional development, and each is reviewed on an ongoing basis rather than awarded for life.Are You In Need of a Criminal Defense Lawyer?Ryan has spent more than two decades building the kind of reputation that shows up on lists like these. But the reason those credentials matter isn't the awards themselves. It's what they say about how he approaches every single case that walks through the door.If you're facing criminal charges in Williamson County, the next step is simple. Call (512) 351-0644 or contact the Law Offices of Ryan H. Deck online for a free consultation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.