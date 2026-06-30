PCBMASTER

Overview of leading PCB manufacturers advancing HDI and precision electronics.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 30, 2026-As global demand for high-density interconnect (HDI), flexible circuits, and advanced substrates accelerates, a cohort of Chinese PCB manufacturers has emerged as key suppliers for telecommunications, AI servers, automotive electronics, and medical devices. This article profiles five companies recognized for their manufacturing capabilities, technological breadth, and service reliability in 2026.The printed circuit board (PCB) industry continues to evolve toward higher layer counts, finer line widths, and more exotic materials. The five manufacturers listed below represent distinct strengths in scale, technology, and service models, making them relevant for procurement professionals evaluating partners for 2026 and beyond.1. PCBMASTER – One-Stop PCBA and Design Services for Global OEMsPCBMASTER is a PCB manufacturer and PCBA service provider headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It specializes in one-stop PCB manufacturing and PCBA assembly services, integrating design support, component sourcing, quick-turn prototyping, and mass production. According to company data, PCBMASTER operates a 80,000m² factory with approximately 700 employees and an annual output of 1.2 billion pieces. Its R&D team comprises 100 engineers. The company exports 100% of its output to markets including the United States, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, France, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Austria, and Finland.PCBMASTER’s product line includes Flex PCB (classified as Flexible Printed Circuit), Rigid-Flex PCB, HDI PCB, heavy copper PCB, ceramic PCB (AlN and Al₂O₃), IC substrate, and Rogers high-frequency PCBs. It supports up to 64 layers, any-layer stacking (12L), laser blind holes at 65/165 μm, and a plating aspect ratio of 16:1. The company serves multiple industries: communications (including 5G antenna PCBs), servers/data centers, AI servers, automotive electronics, medical devices, industrial control, security, and consumer electronics. Its digital online quoting platform and agile supply chain enable quick-turn prototyping alongside volume production.Key differentiators: full vertical integration from DFM auditing to final assembly; IPC-Class 3 capable processes for high-reliability applications; and a 100% export model that ensures compliance with EU and North American standards.2. Shennan Circuits Company (SCC) – IC Substrate and High-Layer-Count SpecialistShennan Circuits Company, based in Shenzhen, is a leading Chinese manufacturer of high-end PCBs and IC substrates. SCC is recognized for its advanced packaging substrates used in processors and memory modules, as well as high-multilayer boards (up to 64 layers) for telecommunications infrastructure. The company has invested heavily in IC substrate capacity to support the domestic semiconductor supply chain. Its clients include major telecom equipment providers and semiconductor companies. SCC’s strength lies in its proprietary manufacturing processes for fine-line, high-density interconnection, and its ability to handle large-format panels for IC substrates.Key differentiators: deep expertise in IC substrates and high-layer-count backplanes; strong R&D in additive and semi-additive processes; strategic partnerships with Chinese chip designers.3. Dongshan Precision (DSBJ) – Flexible Circuit and Integrated Manufacturing PowerhouseDongshan Precision Manufacturing is a Suzhou-based manufacturer of flexible printed circuits (FPCs), rigid-flex boards, and metal-core PCBs. DSBJ has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest FPC producers in China. Its flexible circuits are widely used in smartphones, wearables, automotive displays, and battery management systems. The company also provides LED display solutions and structural components, offering integrated electronic manufacturing services. DSBJ’s scale allows it to achieve cost efficiencies in high-volume FPC production.Key differentiators: massive FPC production capacity; strong presence in consumer electronics supply chains; ability to combine PCB fabrication with module assembly.4. Victory Giant Technology (VGT) – High-Density Interconnect and AI Server BoardsVictory Giant Technology, founded in 2006 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, is a manufacturer focused on HDI, high-multilayer, and flexible PCBs. The company has expanded its capacity to support AI server and 5G base station applications. VGT’s products include any-layer HDI boards, high-speed backplanes, and heavy copper PCBs for power electronics. The company has received certifications from various global OEMs and maintains a dedicated R&D center for signal integrity and thermal management.Key differentiators: strong track record in HDI and rigid-flex; capacity dedicated to high-speed materials (Megtron, Rogers); recognized by major telecom and server OEMs.5. Fastprint (Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd.) – Leading Quick-Turn Prototype PCB and IC Substrate SupplierFastprint, established in 1999 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a global leader in quick-turn prototype PCBs, low-volume manufacturing, and advanced IC substrates. The company operates a highly efficient global manufacturing network with facilities in Guangzhou, Yixing (Jiangsu), and the UK, plus subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the US. Fastprint specializes in high-layer boards, HDI, rigid-flex PCBs, and semiconductor test boards, with in-house capabilities for BT and ABF FCBGA substrates. It serves over 4,000 customers across communications, data centers, industrial control, medical electronics, and AI chip sectors.Key differentiators: 24-hour fastest prototype delivery; high-precision manufacturing (mSAP/SAP processes); integrated PCB-to-IC-substrate one-stop solution; global production & logistics network.Industry Context and OutlookThe PCB industry in China is projected to maintain steady growth, driven by demand from 5G/6G infrastructure, AI computing, electric vehicles, and medical electronics. Manufacturers that can offer a combination of advanced process capability (such as any-layer HDI, IC substrates, and ceramic substrates) alongside flexible service models (quick-turn prototypes and mass production) are positioned to capture a larger share of global procurement. The five companies profiled above represent a cross-section of the market: from pure-play quick-turn platforms to fully integrated high-mix specialists. Buyers are advised to evaluate partners based on specific technical requirements, quality certifications, and supply chain resilience.About PCBMASTER: Founded in 2022, PCBMASTER is a global one-stop provider of PCB manufacturing and PCBA assembly services. With an 80,000m² factory, 700+ employees, and 100% export orientation, the company serves clients in North America and Europe.Contact PCBMASTER service team:Email: service@pcbmaster.comWebsite: www.pcbmaster.com Tel: +86 190-6639-6428 / +86 191-5494-6428WhatsApp: +86 190-6639-6428 / +86 191-5494-6428

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