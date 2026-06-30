Governor appoints five to the bench

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced five judicial appointments on June 26.

George Singeltary of Tavares to serve as judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Singeltary has served as a general magistrate for Lake County since 2022. Previously, he served as an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal. Singeltary fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Pamela Vergara.

Robert Lambert of Ocala to serve as judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Lambert has served as an assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2017. Previously, he served as a certified legal intern in the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal. Lambert fills the judicial vacancy created by the passing of Judge Richard Howard.

George Young of Palatka to serve as judge on the Putnam County Court

Young has worked as the managing partner of the Law Office of Holmes & Young since 2013. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal. Young fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Anne Marie Gennusa.

Hunter Morrill of Ormond Beach to serve as judge on the Volusia County Court

Morrill has worked as an associate at Smith Bigman Brock since 2021. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her juris doctor from Florida Coastal. Morrill fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Katherine Hurst Miller.

Bryanna Bynum of Casselberry to serve as judge on the Seminole County Court

Bynum has worked as the managing partner at Smith & Eulo Law Firm since 2023. Previously, she served as an assistant state attorney in the 18th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Boston College and her juris doctor from Florida Coastal. Bynum fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Woodard.