Revised Cemetery Rules and Regulations Published for City Cemeteries

The City of Lawrence Parks, Recreation and Culture Department’s Cemetery Division has published updated Cemetery Rules and Regulations for the City’s three municipal cemeteries: Oak Hill Cemetery, Memorial Park Cemetery, and Maple Grove Cemetery. These cemeteries are owned and maintained by the City of Lawrence and serve as the final resting place for more than 39,000 individuals. The revised Rules and Regulations are now available on the City’s cemetery website under Information → Rules & Regulations. The updated document provides guidance regarding burial spaces, memorials, decorations, cemetery operations, and other policies intended to preserve the beauty, dignity, and historical significance of the City’s cemeteries. Residents, funeral homes, monument companies, and others conducting business within the cemeteries are encouraged to review the updated regulations. The City of Lawrence Cemetery Division remains committed to providing a respectful, well-maintained environment for families and visitors while preserving these important community assets for future generations. For more information, visit the City of Lawrence cemetery website and select Information → Rules & Regulations, or contact the Cemetery Division at (785) 832-3451 or cemeteries@lawrenceks.gov. Contact:

City of Lawrence Parks, Recreation and Culture Department

Cemetery Division

(785) 832-3451

cemeteries@lawrenceks.gov

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