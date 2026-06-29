Canada Day Weekend: What's Open & What's Closed

All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed for Canada Day on Wednesday, July 1 and reopen on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Some City services will also be closed or have adjusted hours.

The my.hamilton.ca portal provides residents with a single, secure place to access a growing number of City services online from any device – anytime, anywhere.

Service Closures

Customer Service Lines

ATS Customer Service Office

HSR Customer Service at 36 Hunter St. East Phone service is available daily, including holidays, from 7:30 am to 8 pm by calling 905-546-2489.



Enforcement Services

Hamilton Municipal Parking System Office

No enforcement from June 30 at 10 pm until July 1 at 10 pm.

Regular parking enforcement will resume July 1 at 10 pm.

Proactive enforcement may occur for special events and areas of interest.

Administrative Services

Health Connections phone line

Housing Services Office at 350 King St. East

Licensing and By-Law Services phone line (905-546-2782) and service counters (City Hall, 1st Floor and 330 Wentworth St. North)

Municipal Service Centres and Citizen Service Centre (City Hall)

Ontario Works Program and Special Supports Program

Provincial Offences Administration Office

Public Health administrative offices, including vaccine phone and records line (905-540-5250)

Programs and Services

Animal Services Office and Shelter

Alcohol, Drug and Gambling Services

Child and Adolescent Services Walk-In Clinic

Dental clinics and bus

Macassa Lodge Adult Day Program

Day and Evening Needle syringe program (van service)

Culture and Recreation

Hamilton Civic Museums Canada Day Military Tattoo will take place at Dundurn Park from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

Hamilton Public Library branches Bookmobile is off the road and extended access is not available Visit hpl.ca for HPL's Virtual Branch

Recreation Centres, Arenas and Senior Centres are closed Outdoor pools are open for regular programming

Tropical Greenhouse at Gage Park

Hamilton Utilities Billing

Service Adjustments

Hamilton Street Railway (HSR)

Buses will operate a Sunday service schedule, with the last trips from downtown at 12 am (midnight)

There will be no service on routes 12 Wentworth and 42 Mohawk East.

MyRide on-demand service and Trans-Cab service will align with HSR Sunday schedules.

Canada Day Shuttle Service is available, connecting downtown to Bayfront Park. Details available at hamilton.ca/CanadaDay.

DARTS

Holiday service hours

All subscription trips cancelled, except dialysis.

Advanced booking is required for travel on July 1

Waste Collection

No collection on July 1 (garbage, blue box, green bin or bulk garbage).

Pick up will occur one day later for the rest of the week.

Waste must be at the curb by 7 am on collection day.

To find your collection day, visit: hamilton.ca/waste.

Transfer stations and community recycling centres will be closed July 1.

Additional Information

Family Fireworks Safety

The Hamilton Fire Department & Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office recommend citizens attend public firework displays put on by certified technicians who are trained to handle and discharge them safely. We remind residents that fireworks are only permitted on Canada Day, between dusk and 11 pm. Learn more about family firework safety