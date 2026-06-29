Hot and Humid Weather Expected This Week: Heat Safety Tips for Cape Cod 

Published on: June 29, 2026

Barnstable County Emergency Management, in partnership with the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee, encourages residents and visitors to take heat safety precautions as several days of hot and humid weather are expected across Cape Cod this week.

According to the National Weather Service, much of inland Massachusetts is under an Extreme Heat Watch from Wednesday through Saturday. While this watch does not extend to Cape Cod, the region will still experience hot and humid conditions, with the warmest weather expected Thursday and Friday and lingering into the Fourth of July weekend.

Hot and humid weather can pose serious health risks, particularly for older adults, young children, individuals with underlying health conditions, outdoor workers, and anyone without access to adequate cooling or hydration.

Follow these simple steps to reduce your risk of heat-related illness:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Take breaks from the heat. Spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and apply sunscreen when spending time outdoors.

Check on family, friends, neighbors, and others who may be more vulnerable to heat.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms become severe.

Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.

Keep pets cool by providing plenty of fresh water and shade.

With many outdoor celebrations planned throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend, residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, stay hydrated, seek shade or air conditioning when possible, and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Barnstable County Emergency Management, in coordination with the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee and municipal emergency management partners across Cape Cod, will continue monitoring weather conditions throughout the holiday weekend. Should communities open cooling centers or announce additional heat-related resources, Barnstable County will share that information through its official communication channels.

For additional emergency preparedness information, visit https://www.capecod.gov/EmergencyManagement and follow Barnstable County Government on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.