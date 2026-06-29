On June 28th, 2026 at approximately 1632 hours a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling Southbound on SR-16 near milepost 23. The Sierra drifted left of center, and into the Northbound lane. A 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling in the Northbound lane and was struck by the Sierra. The front passenger of the Sierra sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter. She was eight months pregnant, and it was later determined the baby was deceased. It is suspected the driver of the Sierra fell asleep, causing him to drift out of his lane. A GMC Sierra involved in a fatal crash on SR-16 in Box Elder County. A Ford F-150 involved in a fatal crash on R-16 in Box Elder County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.