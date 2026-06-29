Bonmente Outlines Evidence-Based Techniques for Building Frustration Tolerance

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonmente, a telepsychiatry practice serving patients across California, Florida, Arizona, and Washington, has published new guidance on frustration tolerance, titled “What Is Frustration Tolerance — and Why It Matters for Your Mental Health.” The guide covers what frustration tolerance is, how low frustration tolerance develops, and what evidence-based techniques can help people build it over time.The resource speaks to an experience many people recognize but struggle to name. Minor obstacles feel disproportionately distressing. Reactions arrive before reflection has a chance to catch up. Staying composed when plans fall apart isn’t just difficult; it can feel impossible. Clinicians describe this pattern as low frustration tolerance, and its connections to mental health run deeper than most people expect.What Frustration Tolerance Is, and Why It Breaks DownFrustration tolerance is the capacity to endure discomfort, setbacks, and unmet expectations without becoming overwhelmed or reactive. People with low frustration tolerance struggle to move through that discomfort. The feeling registers as urgent and intolerable, and responses such as outbursts, avoidance, or shutdown follow quickly. Left unaddressed, the pattern quietly erodes relationships, work performance, and quality of life.Low frustration tolerance is closely associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and chronic stress. When someone is already stretched thin, their capacity to absorb additional stress is reduced. Chronic stress compounds the problem. Sustained stress degrades the brain’s capacity for emotional regulation, making situations that would otherwise feel manageable tip into overwhelm. Developmental history also plays a role. People who didn’t have healthy responses to emotional distress modeled for them often didn’t develop the internal framework for tolerating discomfort.The guide notes that low frustration tolerance doesn’t always present as obvious emotional explosions. It can show up as avoidance, persistent irritability, giving up quickly when progress stalls, or a sense of being overwhelmed in situations others seem to handle with ease — patterns that can be easy to overlook until they affect multiple areas of life.Evidence-Based Techniques for Building Frustration ToleranceFrustration tolerance is a skill that can be honed, and bonmente’s guidance outlines several approaches that make a meaningful difference over time.Cognitive restructuring, drawn from cognitive behavioral therapy, helps people identify and challenge the beliefs that make frustration feel catastrophic by replacing thoughts like “this is unbearable” with more grounded appraisals that change the emotional experience over time. Dialectical Behavior Therapy contributes a dedicated distress tolerance framework, with practical skills for surviving intense emotional discomfort without reactive behavior making things worse. Mindfulness practices build the capacity to observe difficult feelings without immediately acting on them, widening the gap between frustration and response.Frustration tolerance isn’t built overnight, but the right tools accelerate the process. For a breakdown of these techniques and how to begin applying them, read bonmente’s complete guide on frustration tolerance About bonmenteBonmente is a technology-forward telepsychiatry practice committed to making high-quality mental health care accessible and straightforward. With a team of psychiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and therapists, bonmente delivers convenient, personalized psychiatric care across California, Florida, Arizona, and Washington. Services include telepsychiatry appointments, customized treatment plans, and care for conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, and sleep disorders. Learn more at bonmente.com

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