Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person – located safe

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A2004164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: VSP St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11:40 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 337 Rice Hill Rd., Sheldon, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person

NAME: Jeanne Couture-Harrod

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Jeanne Couture-Harrod has been located safely on a nearby property.

The Vermont State Police thanks the U.S. Border Patrol, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, Grand Isle Sheriff's Department and the Swanton Police Department for their assistance in the search.

***Initial news release, 1:05 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing vulnerable adult in the Franklin County town of Sheldon. Jeanne Couture-Harrod, 75, was reported missing from her home at 337 Rice Hill Rd. at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026. Couture-Harrod, who has dementia, is believed to be on foot in the woods.

Couture-Harrod is 5 feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing blue Nike pants, a white and gray 3/4 length shirt, and one black and one gray Sketchers slip-on shoes. Photographs of Couture-Harrod are attached to this release.

This disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare. Multiple first-response agencies and state police special teams are assisting in the search. Anyone who sees Couture-Harrod is asked to call VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

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