Operational Test and Evaluation Force hold Change of Office Ceremony

NORFOLK — Eric Mason relieved Robin Locksley as the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR) during a Change of Office Ceremony at OPTEVFOR Headquarters, June 25.

Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO), presided over the ceremony, highlighting the critical role OPTEVFOR plays in delivering warfighting capabilities to the Fleet.

“As a Commanding Officer of surface ships and carrier strike groups, I know firsthand how important OPTEVFOR’s mission is," Kilby said. “Whether you’re near or up against threats, you can’t have any doubt if your self-defense systems or weapons systems will perform. The hard work that you do here at OPTEVFOR removes that doubt.”

Locksley departs after a tenure leading the Navy’s sole independent Operational Test and Evaluation command. Under Locksley's leadership, the command oversaw the rigorous assessment of numerous critical systems prior to Fleet introduction.

“To my teammates of OPTEVFOR, it has been my greatest privilege and career honor working alongside you these past seven years,” Locksley said. “Our vision to prevent discovery in combat is there to remind you what is at stake and to motivate you to continue to serve the Fleet through test, so we understand the fully informed combat capability that is available and required to win. Thank you for your selfless devotion to this country, to the naval service and, most importantly, to each other.”

Mason assumes the role of Director after previously serving as OPTEVFOR’s Deputy Director from 2020 to 2025. A retired Navy Captain, Mason brings an extensive background in operational testing, acquisition, and Fleet operations to lead the command in its ongoing mission.

"Together, we will continue to strengthen collaboration with our warfare centers, air squadrons, and data analysis sites to improve the speed, consistency and quality of our outputs," Mason said. “My commitment to you is straightforward: I will listen, I will support, and I will advocate for what you need to succeed. We will remain focused on delivering honest, objective assessments because our credibility depends on it and our warfighters deserve nothing less.”

OPTEVFOR is the Navy's sole independent Operational Test and Evaluation command. It is responsible for providing objective evaluations of the operational effectiveness and suitability of naval aviation, surface, subsurface, expeditionary, C4I, cryptologic, and space systems in support of Navy and Marine Corps acquisition programs.