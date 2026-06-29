Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 Business Loop structure replacement near Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a structure replacement project along the Interstate 94 Business Loop, east of Valley City, on Monday, July 6.

Improvements include replacing the existing concrete box culvert beneath I-94 Business Loop.

Beginning July 6, the I-94 Business Loop will be closed between 12th Avenue Southeast and 7th Street Southeast/Wolski Plaza Road and will remain closed until Monday, August 3. There will be a signed detour in place for motorists via 8th Avenue Southwest and Interstate 94.

The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 5.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour, and be aware of traffic conditions.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.