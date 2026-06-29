School Safety Event: Preventing Online Child Exploitation (July 23)

Shared by Christina Weeter, KDE via KYSAFE ListServ

If you have any questions, please contact the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.

From The Federal School Safety Clearinghouse

The threat of online child exploitation is pervasive and growing, especially as digital technologies advance and students spend increased time online at home and at school. It is critically important that schools are properly accounting for and addressing this threat as part of their school safety programs.

Ahead of the next school year, please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on Thursday, July 23 for a virtual training on preventing and responding to online child exploitation in K-12 communities. This session will feature a panel discussion with experts from the U.S. Department of Justice and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who will share valuable tools and resources to combat online child exploitation and educate teachers, students, and families.

Participants will gain insights into the current landscape of online threats, how to identify risk factors and warning signs of exploitation, and strategies to educate and empower students to make safe online choices. The discussion will also include information on the impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) on online child exploitation.

Event Details

When: July 23, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

July 23, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Where: Microsoft Teams Live (access link to be provided to registrants one day in advance of the event)

Microsoft Teams Live (access link to be provided to registrants one day in advance of the event) Registration: K12DigitalThreats.eventbrite.com

REGISTER HERE

The subject matter covered during this event will be particularly relevant to school and district administrators, teachers, parents and caregivers, school resource officers and law enforcement, school-based mental health professionals, and other members of the school safety community. If you have any questions, please contact the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse at SchoolSafety@cisa.dhs.gov.