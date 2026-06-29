DeLuca-led Crematory Regulation Plan Now Law

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. – In the wake of the tragic mishandling of remains at a local crematory, a new law spearheaded by state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, will strengthen the comptroller’s investigative ability over crematories, while also clarifying standards for storage and cremation to restore dignity and confidence for families.

“Few things are as important as the dignified handling of the remains of our loved ones, and I want affected families to know that we are thinking of them,” DeLuca said. “They should have never had to go through that experience. I want to thank Comptroller Susana Mendoza and local advocates for their work to help secure these new safeguards, this is needed legislation that will better empower the state to stop bad actors.”

DeLuca’s House Bill 4695 updates state law regarding crematories by expanding the comptroller’s regulatory authority, increasing standards and codifying best practices. The measure better enables the comptroller to investigate crematories and take immediate action, granting new disciplinary options that include increased fines in addition to license suspension and revocation.

The proposal clarifies action that should be taken with remains when a crematory’s license is suspended, ensuring county coroners or medical examiners take prompt possession of remains. Crematories are clearly directed to take all reasonable steps to cremate remains within 30 days of receiving them, otherwise notice and explanation will be required for the comptroller and relevant coroner or medical examiner.

DeLuca’s measure explicitly clarifies that cremated remains must be stored in a place free from exposure to the elements and be responsibly maintained.

Last year, a Chicago Heights crematory was permanently shut down after improper procedures were discovered. (https://illinoiscomptroller.gov/newsroom/press-releases/comptroller-mendoza-permanently-closes-heights-crematory-through-consent-order)

Gov. JB Pritzker signed DeLuca’s measure into law Friday after it received bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

For more information, please contact RepDeLuca@SBCGlobal.net.