July Fish Stocking Planned for the Upper Snake Region

To explore stocking locations and discover additional fishing opportunities across Idaho, visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout is an excellent way to introduce someone to angling. Simple rigs using worms, marshmallows, or commercial baits like PowerBait or Crave are often effective. The Learn to Fish webpage provides easy-to-follow diagrams for common bait setups.

Most Idaho waters remain open to fishing year‑round, though some have special regulations. Be sure to pick up a 2025–27 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet at any Fish and Game office or sporting goods store to review season dates, bag limits, and location‑specific rules.