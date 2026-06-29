Santa Fe County holiday facilities schedule and fireworks restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M., June 29, 2026—Santa Fe County administrative offices and facilities will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Senior Centers will also be closed and an extra home delivered meal will be provided to eligible seniors prior to the closure. Regular business hours will resume Monday, July 6.

Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be open for regular hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) on Friday, July 3, but will be closed on Saturday, July 4. As a reminder, the floor that is used to collect waste at the Eldorado Convenience Center is closed for resurfacing until the project is completed. An alternate location is available to dispose of waste onsite, and all materials will need to be unloaded by hand.

Essential services provided by Public Safety will continue as usual through the holiday.

The Board of County Commissioners approved restrictions on fireworks due to drought conditions during their regular meeting June 9. Violating these restrictions is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to a year.

There is a ban on the sale and use of missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets and ground audible devices within all unincorporated portions of Santa Fe County.

Use of other fireworks must be limited to areas that are paved or barren or have a readily accessible source of water for use by the homeowner or general public.

There is a ban on the use of all fireworks within wildlands in Santa Fe County.

There is a ban on the sale and use of display fireworks within the unincorporated portions of Santa Fe County.

Severe drought conditions have created extreme fire conditions causing immediate and significant threat to the life, safety, health, and welfare of residents, and to public and private property.

The full text of the ban is linked on the Santa Fe County Fire Department webpage. Additionally, the open burning ban remains in effect in the unincorporated areas of Santa Fe County until further notice.

To make a report about the use of banned fireworks, call the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center non-emergency dispatch line at 505-428-3720.

####