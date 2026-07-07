Cableteque Secures $6M Seed Round to Scale AI-Powered Platform for the $100B Wire Harness Industry

Cableteque AI RFQ Feature

Driven by 300% year-to-date growth, Cableteque is unifying OEM requirements and manufacturer execution to eliminate the chaos of manual quoting.

By transforming quoting from an administrative burden into an automated competitive advantage, they are unlocking massive efficiency for global manufacturers.” — Chris Chumley, Partner at PHX Ventures

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cableteque , the pioneer of the first comprehensive digital operating system designed specifically for the $100 billion wire harness industry, today announced the closing of a $6 million seed funding round. The round features strong institutional backing from 11 Tribes Ventures, PHX Ventures, and Mudita Ventures, positioning the company to scale its platform and accelerate adoption across global supply chains.The capital injection arrives during a period of hyper-growth for Cableteque. By replacing slow, error-prone manual spreadsheets with automated, relational workflows, the company has achieved a remarkable 300% growth year-to-date and is on track to double that volume by the end of the year, spanning both agile SMB shops and multi-billion-dollar, tier-1 enterprise organizations.Unifying the Manufacturing Value-ChainThe wire harness industry forms the backbone of modern aerospace, automotive, and industrial electronics, yet over 74% of manufacturers report that quoting remains entirely manual and too slow. Furthermore, 83% encounter design errors that affect production when processing customer data. Cableteque directly solves these bottlenecks by bridging the historic gap between complex OEM engineering requirements and shop-floor manufacturing execution."Our mission is to maximize the manufacturer's success by delivering best-in-class digital tools that fundamentally transform how this industry operates," said Arik Vrobel, CEO and Founder of Cableteque. "Whether it is an enterprise facility or a mid-market manufacturer, our platform replaces tribal knowledge with automated intelligence. We are moving the industry away from flat disconnected data and providing a single source of truth that slashes quote turnaround times by more than 70%."Transforming Operations with Cableteque AI At the core of the platform's market disruption is Cableteque AI, a domain-specific intelligence layer that eliminates legacy administrative friction:- BOM Normalization: Cableteque AI uses advanced parsing algorithms to ingest unstructured customer blueprints, drawing annotations, and "dumb" PDF files, automatically translating them into clean digital configurations.- End-to-End Workflows: The platform’s newly deployed Quote Summary feature consolidates material sourcing, real-time supplier pricing, and labor estimation into a unified matrix, eliminating the need to export workflows to manual Excel files.- Enterprise Validation: Cableteque's platform is already delivering results across the industry. "It's not uncommon now to complete a quote the same day we receive it," said Mike Vargeson, Estimating Manager at Electri-Cord Manufacturing (ECM). "A complex RFQ that would have taken two weeks before Cableteque, we can turn that in one to two days."Investor PerspectivesThe investment reflects immense confidence in Cableteque’s data defensibility and leadership team, steered by Arik Vrobel, who owned El-Com Systems for 35 years before engineering a sale to Aptiv in 2021. Cableteque was formed as a result of Arik’s drive to scale El-Com Systems and is grounded in real industry knowledge and insights into this important problem."Cableteque has constructed a rare, highly defensible data moat in a massive market that software has traditionally ignored," said Chris Chumley, Partner at PHX Ventures. "By transforming quoting from an administrative burden into an automated competitive advantage, they are unlocking massive efficiency for global manufacturers. We are thrilled to back their vision as they build the definitive operating system for international production."About CabletequeCableteque is the premier digital operating system for the $100B global wire harness manufacturing industry. Founded by wire harness manufacturing and tech veterans, Cableteque replaces legacy manual workflows and flat spreadsheets with relational, AI-driven digital tools. By seamlessly connecting material sourcing, labor estimation, and complex design validation, Cableteque enables manufacturers to optimize production efficiency, bridge technical skills gaps, and accelerate profitability. Learn more at www.cableteque.com

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