Kansas Newborn Screening Program Expands

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Kansas Newborn Screening Program (KS NBS) will begin screening for Guanidinoacetate Methyltransferase Deficiency (GAMT) June 29, 2026. GAMT Deficiency is a rare inherited disorder, affecting an estimated 1 in 550,000 to 1 in 2.6 million newborns. KS NBS strives to protect and improve the health of all newborns in Kansas.

"Expanding our Newborn Screening Program with the addition of GAMT to the testing panel reflects KDHE's commitment to ensuring every Kansas newborn has access to early detection and care," KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. " Identifying these serious conditions before symptoms appear gives our youngest Kansans the best chance for healthy outcomes."

GAMT Deficiency is a rare genetic condition that affects the body's ability to produce creatine, an important substance needed for normal brain development and function. Without enough creatine, children may develop developmental delays, seizures, movement disorders and intellectual disability. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can significantly improve developmental outcomes and help prevent serious neurological complications. With the addition of GAMT, Kansas Newborn Screening Program tests 38 conditions overall.

For more information on Kansas’s Newborn Screening Program and the conditions tested visit:

www.nbss.ks.gov

For more information on GAMT visit: Association for Creatine Deficiencies:

https://creatineinfo.org/

Health Resources and Services Administration:

https://newbornscreening.hrsa.gov/conditions/guanidinoacetate-methyltransferase-deficiency

Baby’s First Test:

www.babysfirsttest.org





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