LDWF Sec. Bosworth Increases Red Snapper Bag Limit to Five Fish for Independence Day Weekend

Baton Rouge, Jun 29, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Tyler Bosworth has signed a declaration of emergency to increase the Red Snapper bag limit to five fish per person per day for the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the Independence Day weekend (7/2-7/5).

“The celebration of America’s 250th birthday is a time to reflect on the blessings and abundant resources we have in our country and here in Louisiana, the Sportsman’s Paradise,’’ Bosworth said. “Increasing our Red Snapper limit to five fish is a way we’d like to thank the anglers of our state as they enjoy this special holiday with family and friends.’’

“The increase in the Red Snapper limit for the holiday weekend is a great way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. I look forward to seeing anglers across our State celebrating our Nation’s independence in Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

LDWF encourages anglers to reduce barotrauma while fishing for Red Snapper and other reef fish by using descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released. Please see the LDWF barotrauma webpage for more information.

The bag limit will revert to four fish per person, per day on July 6.

For additional questions regarding the current Red Snapper season, please reference our Red Snapper webpage.