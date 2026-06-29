Important dates to help plan your July

From tags sales to season openers, there’s a lot happening in Idaho during July that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

JULY 2026

7/1 – OPEN: Catch and release steelhead fishing on the Clearwater and Snake rivers

7/1 – OPEN: Mountain lion hunting season

7/2–7/6 – Fourth of July Public Holiday (Fish and Game Offices Closed)

7/5 – DEADLINE: Sage-grouse season setting public comment period (Learn more)

7/8 – ON SALE: Resident capped elk zone tags (Learn more)

7/10 – ON SALE: Resident Sawtooth Zone capped elk zone tags (Learn more)

7/15 – ON SALE: Leftover fall turkey controlled hunt tags (if available)

7/15 – Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Jerome: Public Hearing

7/16 – Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Jerome: Business Meeting

7/21 – DEADLINE: Enter bighorn sheep raffle

7/31 – DEADLINE: Exchange general season deer and elk tags

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species.