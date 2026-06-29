Certiprof Launches ‘Trusted Consulting Partner™’ Program to Drive AI-Era Credibility for Professional Services

Ismael Ramírez and Santiago Gaviria at Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce Miami.

I believe it's time to empower those who help other organizations do their work better.” — Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a premier global certification body recognized for workforce-ready skill validation, has officially unveiled its international recognition initiative: the Trusted Consulting Partner™ program. This strategic framework is specifically designed to identify, benchmark, and elevate consulting firms, advisory companies, and independent professional services organizations that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to operational excellence, client satisfaction, and strict ethical standards.As the corporate landscape undergoes rapid transformation driven by automation and artificial intelligence, businesses increasingly require verified indicators of trust when hiring external advisors. The Trusted Consulting Partner™ program bridges this gap by offering a globally recognized seal of quality, empowering smaller practices and mid-sized consultancies to compete effectively with legacy firms by validating their modern competencies.Direct Value and Strategic AdvantagesOrganizations that successfully qualify for the program unlock a multi-layered ecosystem of professional advantages designed for market differentiation:1. International Benchmarking: Continuous alignment with global standards governing professional ethics, client value creation, and modern management frameworks.2. Co-Branding and Market Authority: Strategic leverage of CertiProf’s global brand equity, establishing immediate credibility in fast-growing sectors like Agile, Scrum, Cybersecurity, ISO Compliance, and Artificial Intelligence.3. Verified Digital Credentials: Recipients receive secure, blockchain-verified digital badges (powered by Credly) optimized for corporate procurement verification and professional networks like LinkedIn.4. AI-Era Visibility: Inclusion in an exclusive, structured global directory designed to match verified consulting partners with enterprises seeking specialized expertise.Positioning CertiProf as the Vanguard of Modern Workforce Skills"I believe it's time to empower those who help other organizations do their work better.," said Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof via LinkedIn. "That's why, at Certiprof, we created Trusted Consulting Partner™, an international recognition program for consulting firms committed to professional excellence, ethical practices, continuous improvement, and delivering lasting value to their clients."Since 2015, Certiprof has established itself as an industry leader through strategic alliances with major global institutions, including the Agile Alliance, ITCC, ANSI, and the Institute for Credentialing Excellence. This new corporate program reinforces Certiprof’s position as a foundational driver of global digital transformation and workforce agility.Application and EligibilityThe Trusted Consulting Partner™ program is now accepting applications from independent consultants and established advisory firms worldwide. Applicants undergo a structured review process evaluating client feedback systems, professional ethical compliance, and commitment to continuous professional development.To learn more about the program requirements or to submit an application, visit the official portal at Certiprof.About CertiprofCertiprof is a global certification body driven by the belief that education transforms lives. Through a unified digital platform, CertiProf delivers industry-leading examination programs, digital credentials, and real-world skill validation. Partnering with universities, enterprise training organizations, and governments since 2015, Certiprof empowers the global workforce and creates measurable professional impact in over 100 countries.

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