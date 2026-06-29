Apply online for MDC managed deer hunts in July

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters to apply online from July 1–31 for a shot at more than 140 managed deer hunts throughout the state.

There are hunts for archery, muzzleloader, shotgun, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at designated conservation areas, parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas.

Some managed deer hunts are offered specifically for youth, beginner hunters, or people with disabilities. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available online starting Aug. 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by email or mail.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details, and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

Details about managed deer hunts can also be found in MDC’s 2026 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet available starting in early July at MDC offices and nature centers, from permit vendors around the state, and online at mdc.mo.gov.