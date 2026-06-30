DataArt Joins Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network as a Select Partner in the Services Track

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global data and AI transformation partner delivering tech-enabled business outcomes, today announced it has been named a Select partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network Services Track, expanding its ability to help enterprises bring AI initiatives into production environments.

Anthropic introduced the Services Track earlier this month as part of the Claude Partner Network, a program designed to validate firms that demonstrate experience deploying Claude technologies in enterprise environments. Each tier recognizes firms with certified practitioners, deployed customer engagements, and public customer references.

The recognition comes as enterprises increase investment in AI while facing growing pressure to operationalize those investments within large-scale business and technology environments. DataArt is working with clients on initiatives involving Claude for Enterprise, Claude API integrations, AI enabled software engineering, and enterprise AI consulting focused on production readiness and enterprise adoption.

As part of its broader AI growth strategy, DataArt plans to continue expanding its Claude capabilities through certification programs, engineering enablement, and enterprise delivery initiatives. The company is also evolving how software is delivered through Artisyn, DataArt’s AI-enabled operating model that integrates Claude across the software delivery lifecycle. By using Claude in client engagements, Artisyn has delivered up to 70% faster prototyping, a 30% improvement in development efficiency, and 90%+ accuracy in defined AI use cases.

“Organizations are moving beyond early AI experimentation and starting to look more closely at how these technologies operate in real production environments,” said Yuri Gubin, CTO at DataArt. “That requires strong engineering capabilities and experience working with large-scale enterprise systems. Being recognized as a Select Partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track reflects the work our teams have been doing to help clients introduce Claude models into complex business environments, and we’re looking forward to continuing to expand those capabilities as demand for enterprise AI adoption continues to grow.”

DataArt continues expanding its AI consulting and enterprise delivery capabilities. In 2025, the company announced a $100 million commitment focused on growing its data and AI capabilities through engineering investment, delivery frameworks, workforce enablement, and client innovation programs.

Learn more about DataArt’s AI services: www.dataart.com/services/ai-and-ml

About the Claude Partner Network

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, deploying it with customers, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

About DataArt

DataArt is a global data and AI transformation partner delivering tech-enabled business outcomes for enterprises operating in complex, high-stakes environments where predictability, speed of execution, and risk management are critical. Structured around five industry practices, including financial services, healthcare and life sciences, travel, media and entertainment, and retail, DataArt builds long-term partnerships, with 95% client retention and many relationships spanning more than a decade.

Central to DataArt’s delivery is Artisyn, its AI-enabled operating model. Artisyn embeds AI agents, reusable foundations, and governance frameworks across the full software development lifecycle, combining accelerated delivery with structured governance and hands-on oversight by DataArt’s engineering teams, including in regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare. It has delivered up to 70% faster prototyping, a 30% improvement in development efficiency, and 90%+ accuracy in defined AI use cases.

Founded in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to 6,000+ engineers across 40+ locations in the US, the UK, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East. Clients include Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment.

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