TabTrader Acquires Omni Wallet & Launches TabTrader 2.0, a Unified Crypto Control Panel Built for Agentic Workflows

TabTrader Acquires Omni Wallet and Launches TabTrader 2.0, Creating a Unified Crypto Control Panel Purpose-Built for Agentic Workflows.

TabTrader acquires Omni Wallet and launches TabTrader 2.0, creating a unified crypto control panel purpose-built for agentic workflows.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TabTrader today announced the strategic acquisition of Omni Wallet and the launch of TabTrader 2.0, a unified digital asset platform that combines portfolio management, market intelligence, multi-venue execution and self-custodial asset management into a single environment. TabTrader’s native Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector enables users to securely connect LLMs and AI agents to the platform to analyze markets, manage portfolios and execute trades across multiple venues through a single authenticated connection.Active digital asset traders do not operate within a single platform. Market data, portfolios, wallets and execution are spread across multiple exchanges and blockchain networks, forcing users to constantly switch between disconnected applications while making automation difficult. Meanwhile, agents have limited visibility, which creates blind spots, missed opportunities and liquidations.TabTrader 2.0 addresses this fragmentation by creating a unified workflow layer that connects market data, portfolio context and execution across supported venues positioned for automated agentic execution. Through its hosted MCP connector, LLMs and AI agents securely connect to TabTrader’s environment, giving the model full visibility into all user accounts and enabling natural language trading, portfolio monitoring and automated workflows without requiring local software or multiple MCPs. One connection allows for endless execution on all supported venues.The platform aggregates balances, positions, orders and market data across connected venues into a single portfolio intelligence layer, providing users and connected AI tools with a complete view of portfolio exposure and execution opportunities.The acquisition of Omni adds a fully integrated self-custodial wallet to the platform, extending TabTrader beyond trading into secure asset storage, cross-chain transfers and broader Web3 functionality. Together, the two products enable users to trade, manage portfolios and move digital assets within a single platform.Key capabilities of TabTrader 2.0 include:- Cross-Venue Trading: Monitor markets and trade spot and perpetual futures across leading centralized and decentralized exchanges from a single interface.- Unified Portfolio View: View balances, positions, orders and portfolio exposure across connected venues in one place.- MCP Native Automation: Securely connect compatible AI assistants through a hosted MCP endpoint using OAuth (no local infrastructure required).- Professional Trading Tools: Advanced charting, real-time market data, alerts and portfolio monitoring.- Integrated Self-Custodial Wallet: Securely store, send, receive and swap digital assets with cross-chain functionality and fiat on- and off-ramps.- Expanded Trading Access: Access perpetual futures, prediction markets, decentralised applications and more than 1,000 staking and yield opportunities via Omni."Switching between venues and monitoring multiple disjointed portfolios creates a poor user experience with more missed opportunities and slower execution,” said August Widmer, Partner, Investments. “TabTrader 2.0 is the connectivity layer that solves this fragmentation by bringing together all major venues with a 360° portfolio view all through a single touchpoint. As an MCP-native platform, this allows maximum composability for agentic automation. We're not building for just humans anymore; we're building for agents too."The launch of TabTrader 2.0 reflects the company's vision for a more connected digital asset experience, where portfolio management, market intelligence and execution operate through a unified terminal while users and agents retain full control of their assets through self-custody.For more information, visit www.tabtrader.com and download the app at the App Store or Google Play Store About TabTraderTabTrader is a digital asset trading platform that enables users to connect multiple exchange accounts, monitor markets, analyze charts and manage portfolios from a unified interface across web, iOS and Android. With the launch of TabTrader 2.0 and the acquisition of Omni, TabTrader is expanding into a comprehensive platform for trading, asset management and capital movement across the digital asset ecosystem.About OmniOmni is a self-custodial stablecoin and digital asset wallet designed to simplify how users manage and move digital assets across blockchain networks. Through broad geographic coverage and a streamlined user experience, Omni helps users convert, transfer and manage value across digital and traditional financial systems.Media ContactTabTrader - pr@tab-trader.com

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