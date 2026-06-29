Historic Map Reveals Chinese Immigrant History

Months of intensive research into the building on the map, by staff at the New Castle Court House Museum, shed light on the story of a man believed to be the last known Chinese laundryman in New Castle. Born in 1900, Shew Hop (Belman) Lui grew up in a small village in China. Like many immigrants, he left his homeland in search of opportunity in America. The eldest of three sons, he followed his father to California at age 17 and later moved across the country to work as a laundryman in Delaware.

The first known Chinese laundry in Wilmington was opened in 1876, but by 1930s, there were approximately 15 Chinese laundries operating in the city, reflecting a burgeoning industry within the local economy.

The New Castle Chinese Laundry, also known as New Method Laundry, opened in 1889 at 123 Delaware St. in New Castle. Lui acquired the business in November of 1931 and operated the sole New Castle laundry for the next 20 years. He later moved to Philadelphia having never married.

With no family upon his death in 1961, officials illegally acquired Mr. Lui’s estate, valued at $70,000 at the time. Subsequent investigations into the mishandling of his estate led to the trials of four men, including two state officials, one who was fired while the other resigned.

Mr. Lui’s is one of many previously untold stories of immigrant industry that defines our nation’s rich diversity. The New Castle Court House Museum shared Mr. Lui’s story through museum presentation and social media. Research undertaken by Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ staff into local Chinese American history continues to shed light on the unique contributions of Chinese immigrants to the First State’s rich multi-cultural past.