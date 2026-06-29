New online vehicle registration portal simplifies process

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Registry of Motor Vehicles introduced a new online portal in March, providing personnel with a streamlined process to re-register their vehicles.

“We had slow but steady growth the first couple of months,” said Victor Baez-An, Operations Manager with the USAREUR-AF RMV at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. “June was about 60% growth, and I expect about the same for July.”

The RMV has processed 183 re-registrations since May, averaging less than 5 days from receipt of documents to sending out completed registrations, Baez-An added.

One of those customers to make use of the new system was SGM Carl Moranski II with USAREUR-AF G3, whose registration was due July 16. He said he received the mailed renewal notice with the QR code that links to the new website around May 15.

“It was more than enough time, approximately 60 days prior to my vehicle registration expiring,” he said. “I liked how simple it was and how much time it saved me. I recommend it just to get your time back and not to stress. Just do the online, save RMV in person visits for personnel entering or leaving Europe.”

The new process has reaped benefits in time savings not just for customers, but also vehicle registration staff.

“It accommodates the stations,” said Baez-An. “Staff can focus on dedicating more time to customers specially in more complex registration issues or verification requirements that are outside of the capabilities of our current system.”

For the online registration portal, users upload required documents, including the renewal notice, AE Form 190-1O, and inspection documentation. Once documents are verified, customers will receive a link and unique code to access the payment site. Following the secure online payment, updated registration documents and decal will be mailed to the vehicle owner’s registered APO address. Recipients will need to sign for the documents at the post office pick-up window.

To avoid delays, Baez-An noted that documents must be submitted at least 30 days before the current registration expires. The system will not accept renewals within 30 days of the expiration date; for this, customers must visit their local vehicle registration office.

“Primarily, it’s meant to be a more flexible renewal option that allows personnel to multitask and maximize their time,” he said, highlighting some common mistakes seen that could delay the process: “Using incorrectly formatted documents such as a jpg instead of pdf, poor quality scans, and not loading all docs at once. Also, the system can only be used for basic renewals. If updates like name or address changes or lien removals are needed, then customers need to go into an office. Lately an issue has seen folks starting the process 33 days outside of expiration then not having the correct documents. Once the documents are corrected, they are inside the 30-day window and then cannot complete the process. The 30-day limitation is to complete the process, not initiate it.”

Another customer who recently used the online renewal system was Jason Davis at USAG Bavaria, who said he opted for the convenience: “I wanted to try it to see how it worked, and online re-registration is easier and faster than going into the registration office and waiting. It was super easy, it’s broken down into terms that everyone can understand.”

Davis was impressed with the “speediness of it all – from submission to payment states it may take up to 24 hours, but my experience it took from submission to payment around 30 minutes or so for everything. Then it showed up in my mailbox a couple days later… It was faster than the week that is stated it takes to arrive.”

His advice to those with renewals coming up: “I would tell them once they receive the paper in the mail, do it immediately, don’t waste any time… no stress whatsoever in doing it this way.”

Based on plenty of other positive feedback the RMV has received about the online system, Baez-An expects usage to increase.

“We are getting more requests every day, especially from more isolated stations and stations with reduced manning,” he said. “As more people use the system it will be more popular and continue to grow. As with any new process it takes time for people to trust it.”

Date Taken: 06.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:11 Story ID: 568883 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New online vehicle registration portal simplifies process, by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.