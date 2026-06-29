Offices Closed July 3
St. Croix County Government Administrative Offices and Circuit Courts will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.
We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday! Here are some tips to stay safe as you celebrate this weekend:
- Prevent Firework Injuries: Watch from a safe distance and never allow young children to play with fireworks.
- Beat the Heat: Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade.
- Fight the Bite: Use insect repellants and don’t forget to check for ticks.
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