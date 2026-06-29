CHMAC Excellence: A Professional Sheet Metal Working Machine Company from China with CE Certification

HAIAN, CHINA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAIAN, CHINA — May, 2026 — In the rapidly evolving landscape of global industrial manufacturing, Jiangsu Chuangheng Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. ( CHMAC ) has emerged as a definitive leader, marking a significant milestone in the integration of intelligent technology and heavy machinery. As a Professional Sheet Metal Working Machine Company from China , CHMAC has redefined the standards of precision engineering. The company’s specialized sheet metal working machines, encompassing advanced laser cutting and CNC bending systems, are engineered to transform raw metal into high-precision components for sectors ranging from aerospace to smart home appliances, facilitating a seamless transition toward highly automated production environments.Core Product Matrix and Multi-Industry Application SolutionsIn the current global wave of smart manufacturing transformation, CHMAC has strategically constructed a high-end equipment matrix that covers the entire lifecycle of sheet metal processing. The company's comprehensive product ecosystem is centered around ultra-high-precision laser cutting machines and specialized pipe laser cutting machines, which serve as the foundation for modern metal fabrication. These are seamlessly complemented by a robust secondary processing line featuring high-precision CNC Press Brakes, CNC Vertical and Horizontal Grooving Machines, and advanced Shearing Machines. This synergistic combination provides a complete industrial closed loop—moving from raw material cutting and high-speed grooving to precise final forming.To meet the stringent requirements of Industry 4.0 for highly flexible and adaptive production, Chuangheng has further pioneered the development of intelligent Panel Benders and various non-standard automated production lines. These innovations represent a significant leap from isolated, single-machine operations to fully integrated, intelligent production units capable of real-time data feedback and autonomous task switching, effectively reducing human error while maximizing output efficiency.These high-precision equipment series have demonstrated exceptional performance across several critical industrial sectors, providing tailored solutions to complex fabrication challenges:Precision Sheet Metal and Communication Cabinets: By utilizing high-power fiber laser cutting paired with precision bending technology, CHMAC ensures the rigorous dimensional accuracy required for complex structural enclosures and telecommunication racks, where heat dissipation patterns and seamless assembly are paramount.Auto Parts and Industrial Vehicle Manufacturing: The company provides high-efficiency solutions characterized by high-repeatability positioning precision. This is essential for the mass production of intricate body structural components, chassis parts, and specialized heavy machinery accessories that must withstand extreme mechanical stress.High-End Construction and Architectural Curtains: Through the use of CNC V-grooving and large-scale bending systems, Chuangheng enables the creation of sharp-edged, high-aesthetic metal facades and curtain walls seen in luxury hotels and modern infrastructure projects, bridging the gap between architectural vision and engineering reality.Kitchen, Bathroom, and Smart Home Industry: Advanced grooving and folding processes allow for the creation of seamless, "zero-gap" metal surfaces. This helps high-end appliance manufacturers achieve the sleek, minimalist designs and premium finishes that define contemporary smart home environments.Electronic Power and Energy Infrastructure: CHMAC equipment meets the strict durability and safety standards required for manufacturing electrical switchgear, power distribution units, and renewable energy components, ensuring long-term structural integrity in demanding environments.By virtue of its versatile flexible processing capacity and world-class system integration, Chuangheng is dedicated to providing personalized, turnkey intelligent manufacturing solutions for global customers. Through continuous technical iteration, the company assists enterprises in overcoming traditional production bottlenecks, helping them occupy a commanding position in the increasingly competitive landscape of global digital transformation.Quality Assurance and International Market Recognition via CE CertificationFor a manufacturer operating on the global stage, technical prowess must be accompanied by rigorous adherence to international safety and quality standards. CHMAC’s commitment to this principle is evidenced by its successful acquisition of the European Union’s CE Certification and the ISO9001 quality management system certification. These endorsements serve as a critical passport for entering the stringent European and American markets, ensuring that every machine meets the highest safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.Market feedback from international clients underscores the practical value of these certifications. A prominent automotive parts manufacturer recently shared their experience, noting that the equipment’s compliance with CE standards simplified their internal safety audits and integration processes significantly. "Choosing a partner with recognized international certifications was non-negotiable for us," the client stated. "The reliability of the CNC systems and the inherent safety features provided us with the confidence to run 24/7 shifts without the risk of non-compliance or unexpected downtime."This level of market trust is the result of CHMAC’s "delicacy management" strategy, which treats quality control as a holistic process. From the procurement of raw materials to the final calibration of optical components, the company employs a rigorous testing protocol. This dedication has allowed the brand to penetrate diverse regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America, where it is increasingly viewed as a benchmark for reliability.Technological InnovationThe core competitiveness of Chuangheng lies in its comprehensive R&D capabilities and its ability to provide personalized, non-standard automation units. At the heart of their innovation is the Laser Cutting Machine, which utilizes fiber laser technology to achieve high-speed, high-precision cuts on various materials including stainless steel, aluminum, and brass. These machines are increasingly integrated into Industry 4.0 "Future Factories," where they communicate directly with centralized ERP systems to optimize material usage and minimize idle time.Looking forward, CHMAC continues to invest heavily in the development of intelligent manufacturing solutions that prioritize environmental protection. By optimizing the power consumption of their CNC units and reducing the gas usage in laser cutting, they are helping their clients build more sustainable businesses. As industrial landscapes continue to shift towards intelligent manufacturing, CHMAC remains dedicated to providing the key technical support necessary to let intelligent manufacturing change work and life for the better.For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.chjxkj.cn/

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