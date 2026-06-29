Freedom From Addiction A Scripture-Integrated Recovery Curriculum For Lasting Transformation by Steve Eisenhauer

Steve Eisenhauer equips individuals, ministries, and recovery groups with a faith based curriculum that unites biblical truth and practical recovery principles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Eisenhauer announces the release of Freedom from Addiction: A 12-Step, Scripture-Integrated Recovery Curriculum RGV Road to Recovery IA, a comprehensive recovery resource designed to support individuals seeking lasting freedom from addiction. Combining biblical teachings with structured recovery principles, the book offers a practical and spiritually grounded approach to personal transformation. Its unique integration of Scripture, behavioral insights, and guided exercises makes it a valuable tool for individuals, churches, and recovery ministries alike.

At the core of Freedom from Addiction is a twelve-module framework that aligns each of the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions with corresponding biblical passages and practical applications. Every module includes focused lessons, reflective assignments, quizzes, action plans, and planning tools that help readers engage with the recovery process in a meaningful and organized way.

The inspiration for the book emerged from a desire to bridge the gap between traditional recovery models and biblical discipleship. Eisenhauer recognized the need for a resource that would not only address addictive behaviors but also encourage deeper spiritual development and lasting character change. His goal was to create a structured curriculum capable of serving individuals in recovery while also supporting ministry leaders, facilitators, and families seeking effective recovery resources.

Beyond addiction recovery, the book emphasizes personal responsibility, emotional healing, and spiritual maturity. Through practical exercises such as Defect-to-Virtue Plans, Harm Lists, Forgiveness Reflections, Prayer and Meditation Logs, and Service Reflections, readers are encouraged to examine patterns of behavior and cultivate healthier habits. The curriculum presents recovery as a process of transformation that touches every aspect of life, fostering growth that extends beyond sobriety alone.

The book is intended for individuals in personal recovery, church recovery ministries, small groups, one-on-one discipleship settings, and family support networks. Its flexible design allows readers to work independently or within facilitated programs. Participants gain access to a structured pathway that promotes accountability, self-reflection, spiritual development, and practical action, making it suitable for a wide range of recovery and ministry environments.

Steve Eisenhauer brings a strong commitment to faith-based recovery and personal transformation through his work. Drawing upon biblical principles, recovery concepts, and ministry-focused teaching, he has developed a curriculum designed to help individuals build a foundation for lasting change. Through Freedom from Addiction, Eisenhauer provides a resource that supports healing, discipleship, and renewed purpose for those pursuing a healthier and more spiritually grounded future.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0aW8KtOK

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