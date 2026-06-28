SRF-JRMC delivers two more ships to fleet on time

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed key maintenance periods for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), returning the ships to the fleet on time, May 11 and May 13, respectively.

The successful on-time completion of these Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availabilities reinforces SRF-JRMC’s critical role in reliably generating combat-ready ships to support U.S. 7th Fleet operations.

SRF-JRMC’s work underscores the Navy’s commitment to maintaining a lethal, mission-ready force in the region.

Maintaining combat-ready ships requires close teamwork among Sailors, civilian maintenance personnel, Japanese master labor agreement employees, local contractors, and U.S.-based companies. The recent CNO availabilities showcased this collaboration.

“Despite a recent surge in operational tempo, our crews, superintendents, and the entire SRF-JRMC team have shown exceptional capability,” said Cmdr. David Reinhardt, the command’s executive officer. “Their dedication and professionalism truly embody the command’s motto, ‘Nan Demo Dekimasu!’ or ‘We Can Do Anything!’”

Repairing ships forward in Japan maximizes the Navy’s presence in the region and demonstrates a long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet.