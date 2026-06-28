USS Theodore Roosevelt Hosts Tours during RIMPAC 2026

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (June 27, 2026) – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) hosted members of the local community and servicemembers from allied and partner nations during an open ship tour event during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 27, 2026.

Visitors toured the ship’s hangar bay and flight deck, interacting with Sailors and learning about the flagship U.S. Navy asset participating in the multinational exercise.

“One of the things that I love is that you’re putting on your [service dress] whites,” said Mike Fernigan, a Marine Corps veteran and resident of Hawaii. “And you’re letting a lot of people who don’t normally see the Navy up close, see that these are real people who are giving a portion of their lives to serve our country for something bigger.”

The open ship event provided visitors with firsthand exposure to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. Participants walked through the hangar bay and flight deck while engaging with Sailors assigned to the ship and seeing aircraft that deploy with the Theodore Roosevelt.

“The aircraft carrier represents freedom on the oceans and the power of the United States,” said Mexican Navy Rear Adm. Adolfo Magaña Madrigal. “For us, it’s also an opportunity to learn more about it and experience it.”

In addition, Sailors answered questions and discussed their specific roles aboard Theodore Roosevelt. For many visitors, the experience offered a unique look at the scale and complexity of aircraft carrier operations.

“I’m a boilermaker by trade, so knowing that people do a similar kind of job to help build ships like this makes it even more meaningful,” said Carl Burton from Olive Hill, Kentucky. “I’m 54 years old, but being here makes me feel like a kid again.”

Events such as these support RIMPAC’s mission of fostering cooperation, building relationships, and promoting mutual understanding among participating nations and communities.

“We love the flight deck. It’s hard to believe how big it is and how much work it takes for an operation this big,” said Eric Petnumkeo, a Hawaii local. “It’s amazing to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with the military that provides us our freedom.”

Theodore Roosevelt is participating in RIMPAC to enhance readiness, strengthen partnerships and support regional security across the Indo-Pacific. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands. June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.