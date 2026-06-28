377th TSC welcomes Kwon as new commanding general

NEW ORLEANS – The 377th Theater Sustainment Command welcomed Maj. Gen. Jake S. Kwon as new commanding general following a change of command ceremony, Freedom Pavilion, National World War II Museum, June 28, here.

Kwon replaced Maj. Gen. Justin M. Swanson who had led the command since June 2023. Kwon arrives at the 377th TSC following an assignment as director of strategic operations, Headquarters Department of the Army, G-3/5/7.

Host of the ceremony was Chief of the Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, who praised Swanson for his contributions to the 377th TSC during his tenure in command.

“The 377th TSC has a massive command and control responsibility … it’s a huge job and has been led by a great man over the last three years – Justin Swanson was the right person coming in,” Harter said. “He’s been part of the 377th for the last decade and as the commanding general, he’s absolutely crushed the mission.”

Harter highlighted some of Swanson’s achievements as commanding general, to include the recently completed Operation Sentinel Justice, the largest Army Reserve training exercise ever held.

“The 377th played a key role at Sentinel Justice, training multiple formations, while supporting 11,000 Soldiers at Camp Shelby, and forming a great relationship with the Mississippi National Guard,” Harter said. “He also removed over 200 million dollars in excess equipment during his tenure, filled shortages, and reduced the TSC’s container footprint, setting the standard for two-star commands across the Army Reserve.”

Harter said Kwon is well-qualified for the role, also having previous experience as a leader within the 377th TSC.

“He’s an excellent leader, brilliant logistician, and has a history with the 377th dating back to 2015,” Harter said. “He holds people to account and develops talent, absolutely the right leader for the 377th. He’s going to drive readiness across the formation.”

During his farewell speech, Swanson said the ceremony was profoundly personal for him being a New Orleans native, starting his Army journey 38 years ago in the National Guard.

“To have spent one of the final chapters of my military career in command leading the Department of War’s largest sustainment unit, here in my hometown, is the honor of a lifetime,” Swanson said. “Three years has a strange way of warping time – at moments it feels like it passed in an absolute flash.”

Swanson spoke of his immense pride of the Soldiers he commanded in the vast formation, helping the 377th TSC keep the mission running, successfully.

“Looking back, the operational impact this command delivered over the last 37 months is staggering. Also, I want to be clear, a commanding general does not deploy forces, a commanding general does not move cargo, and a commanding general does not fix equipment,” he said. “The 30,000 Soldiers represented by the guidons you see today did the heavy lifting … commanders at all echelons, civilian employees, and servicemembers across the country make it happen.”

Swanson said the recent efforts of the command at Operation Sentinel Justice proved the enduring worth of the 377th TSC, proud of the opportunity to lead them at the exercise.

You fueled the vehicles, you moved the equipment, you fed the troops, and you sustained the fight,” Swanson said. “You proved, without a shadow of doubt, that the total Army cannot win without the theater sustainment capability of the Army Reserve.”

Swanson attributed his success to his family, wife Donna, and daughters Casey and Riley, who he thanked for standing by him during his three years in command.

“To my wife Donna, this August we’ll celebrate 29 of marriage. You’re the absolute rock of our family. Knowing the mission doesn’t make holding down the home front any easier. I love you … thank you,” Swanson said. “Casey, who is currently studying abroad in Italy and watching this virtually, thank you for your resilience. And Riley, my soccer star who starts her senior year at Mount Carmel this fall, thank you for your grace. I know I’ve missed a lot of milestones, games, and quiet moments over the years. I am so proud of the young women you both have become.”

During his introductory speech Kwon acknowledged the honor of taking command and talked about his leadership priorities.

“Our mission is clear; we must generate readiness. There is no other mandate. Our training will be focused and purposeful,” Kwon said. “We will deliver combat-ready formations, strengthen our profession by enforcing standards, and transform for the future fight.”

“Thank you for the hard work you put in daily – I’m looking forward to Soldiering with each of you,” Kwon said.