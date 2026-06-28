Multilateral, Joint Forces execute sinking exercise during Valiant Shield 2026

From Task Force 70 Public Affairs

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – U.S. Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, successfully carried out a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) as part of Valiant Shield 2026 (VS26), targeting the thoroughly cleaned and decommissioned Austin-class amphibious transport dock USS Juneau (LPD 10) more than 200 nautical miles off the coast in the Mariana Islands Range Complex.

The evolution brought together air, surface, and subsurface assets in coordinated strikes, allowing crews to sharpen critical skills in weapons employment and target engagement under realistic conditions that no simulator can fully replicate.

All operations adhered strictly to federal environmental regulations and international standards. Prior to the exercise, the target vessel underwent extensive preparation, including the complete removal of hazardous materials such as PCBs, petroleum residues, and other pollutants in line with Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. The selected site was carefully surveyed to ensure the safety of marine life, vessels, and personnel, with full compliance to the National Environmental Policy Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, and other key statutes.

“This SINKEX provided an outstanding opportunity for our joint team to integrate capabilities across domains, honing the lethal precision and coordination essential for high-end maritime operations in the Pacific theater,” said Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 and Task Force 70.

Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multi-domain environment. It emphasizes realistic training in detecting, tracking, and engaging threats across sea, air, land, space, and cyberspace domains to enhance overall combined and joint force readiness.

Media queries regarding VS26 should be directed to the VS26 Combined Joint Information Bureau at mailto:VS2026CJIB@gmail.com. Imagery and stories regarding Valiant Shield can be found here: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ValiantShield.