Free Fishing Day - Statewide

DATE: 6/27/2026 and 6/28/2026

START TIME: All day

LOCATION: Statewide

MORE INFORMATION: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish

DEC designates several dates throughout the year as free fishing days, which allows anyone to recreationally fish the freshwaters of the state without a freshwater fishing license. Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, 2026 are designated as a free fishing days. This offers the perfect opportunity to try out fishing for the first time, getting back into the sport after taking a break, or taking a friend or the whole family along to fish!

Even though a license is not required, all fishing regulations apply. As a result, be sure to familiarize yourself with the Freshwater Fishing Regulations prior to venturing out.

Don't forget to download and use the Tackle Box feature in DEC's HuntFishNY mobile app to find places to fish, including boat launches and parking areas, as well as freshwater fishing regulations, likely fish species, and stocking information per waterbody!