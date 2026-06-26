Senate Bill 1392 Printer's Number 1851

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - and defend in all courts.

(3) Adopt, use and alter at will a corporate seal.

(4) Acquire by gift or otherwise, purchase, hold,

receive, lease, sublease and use any license, franchise or

property, real, personal or mixed, tangible or intangible, or

any interest therein, including a downtown destination

project or parts of the downtown destination project.

(5) Sell, transfer or dispose of any property or

interest therein for adequate and fair consideration.

(6) Acquire, hold, develop, construct, maintain, manage,

operate, repair, own, lease or sublease a downtown

destination project or parts of the downtown destination

project funded from the fund.

(7) Make, enter into and award contracts with any person

for the development, financing, construction, maintenance,

operation and repair of downtown destination projects or

parts of the downtown destination projects funded from the

fund.

(8) Conduct financial and performance reviews and audits

of downtown destination projects funded from the fund.

(9) Conduct long-term planning necessary for the

efficient and effective operation and development of downtown

destination projects funded from the fund.

(10) Make bylaws for the regulation of the authority's

affairs and promulgate rules, regulations and policies in

connection with the performance of the authority's functions

and duties.

(11) (i) Borrow money for the purpose of paying the

costs of any project and to evidence such borrowing in

any customary and appropriate fashion.

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