Senate Bill 1392 Printer's Number 1851
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - and defend in all courts.
(3) Adopt, use and alter at will a corporate seal.
(4) Acquire by gift or otherwise, purchase, hold,
receive, lease, sublease and use any license, franchise or
property, real, personal or mixed, tangible or intangible, or
any interest therein, including a downtown destination
project or parts of the downtown destination project.
(5) Sell, transfer or dispose of any property or
interest therein for adequate and fair consideration.
(6) Acquire, hold, develop, construct, maintain, manage,
operate, repair, own, lease or sublease a downtown
destination project or parts of the downtown destination
project funded from the fund.
(7) Make, enter into and award contracts with any person
for the development, financing, construction, maintenance,
operation and repair of downtown destination projects or
parts of the downtown destination projects funded from the
fund.
(8) Conduct financial and performance reviews and audits
of downtown destination projects funded from the fund.
(9) Conduct long-term planning necessary for the
efficient and effective operation and development of downtown
destination projects funded from the fund.
(10) Make bylaws for the regulation of the authority's
affairs and promulgate rules, regulations and policies in
connection with the performance of the authority's functions
and duties.
(11) (i) Borrow money for the purpose of paying the
costs of any project and to evidence such borrowing in
any customary and appropriate fashion.
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