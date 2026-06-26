Senate Bill 1404 Printer's Number 1853
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - (ii) he commits the act with the purpose of
destroying or damaging an inhabited building or occupied
structure of another.]
(1) A person commits the offense of arson endangering
persons, which shall be graded as a felony of the first
degree, by:
(i) r ecklessly placing another person in danger of
death or bodily injury, including , but not limited to , a
firefighter, police officer or other person actively
engaged in fighting the fire as a result of intentionally
starting a fire or causing an explosion, or if the person
aids, counsels, pays or agrees to pay another to cause a
fire or explosion, whether on the person's own property
or on that of another; or
(ii) purposely destroying or damaging an inhabited
building or occupied structure of another as a result of
intentionally starting a fire or causing an explosion, or
if the person aids, counsels, pays or agrees to pay
another to cause a fire or explosion, whether on the
person's own property or on that of another.
(2) A person who commits arson endangering persons is
guilty of murder of the second degree if the fire or
explosion causes the death of any person, including but not
limited to a firefighter, police officer or other person
actively engaged in fighting the fire, and is guilty of
murder of the first degree if the fire or explosion causes
the death of any person and was set with the purpose of
causing the death of another person.
(3) Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to
limit the ability of the Commonwealth to seek prosecution for
20260SB1404PN1853 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.