Senate Bill 1407 Printer's Number 1858
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - [(1)] (i) Is a project, including infrastructure
associated with the project. A project does not include
highways, bridges, waste disposal facilities, sewage
facilities or water facilities. This paragraph includes:
[(i)] (A) Storm water, water or sewer
infrastructure, or tunnels, bridges or roads, when
associated with a project that is part of an economic
development project.
[(ii)] (B) Hospital facilities and capital
improvements for hospital facilities.
[(2)] (ii) Is a project which will generate substantial
increases in or maintain current levels of employment, tax
revenues or other measures of economic activity. This
paragraph includes:
[(i)] (A) a community asset project; and
[(ii)] (B) a housing project that will support and
generate economic activity.
[(3)] (iii) Is a project that has a regional or
multijurisdictional impact or, in the case of housing, is
part of a community revitalization plan.
[(4)] (iv) Is eligible for tax-exempt bond funding under
existing Federal law and regulations.
[(5)] (v) Has at least a 50% non-State financial
participation documented at the time of application,
including a portion of any funds reserved for future physical
maintenance and operation of the project:
[(i)] (A) at least half of which is secured
funding;
[(ii)] (B) toward which the only noncash non-State
financial participation permitted is land or fixed assets
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