Senate Bill 1407 Printer's Number 1858

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - [(1)] (i) Is a project, including infrastructure

associated with the project. A project does not include

highways, bridges, waste disposal facilities, sewage

facilities or water facilities. This paragraph includes:

[(i)] (A) Storm water, water or sewer

infrastructure, or tunnels, bridges or roads, when

associated with a project that is part of an economic

development project.

[(ii)] (B) Hospital facilities and capital

improvements for hospital facilities.

[(2)] (ii) Is a project which will generate substantial

increases in or maintain current levels of employment, tax

revenues or other measures of economic activity. This

paragraph includes:

[(i)] (A) a community asset project; and

[(ii)] (B) a housing project that will support and

generate economic activity.

[(3)] (iii) Is a project that has a regional or

multijurisdictional impact or, in the case of housing, is

part of a community revitalization plan.

[(4)] (iv) Is eligible for tax-exempt bond funding under

existing Federal law and regulations.

[(5)] (v) Has at least a 50% non-State financial

participation documented at the time of application,

including a portion of any funds reserved for future physical

maintenance and operation of the project:

[(i)] (A) at least half of which is secured

funding;

[(ii)] (B) toward which the only noncash non-State

financial participation permitted is land or fixed assets

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