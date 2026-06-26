Senate Resolution 345 Printer's Number 1861

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - the abducted and forcibly transferred Ukrainian children have

families who remain in Ukraine but have been separated due to

the renewed Russian invasion; and

WHEREAS, On June 16, 2022, Russian authorities announced that

children born in occupied Ukrainian territories after the

February 24, 2022, invasion will be deemed Russian citizens; and

WHEREAS, On July 11, 2022, United Nations Secretary-General

António Guterres ordered an investigation into the deaths and

injuries of Ukrainian children; and

WHEREAS, On July 13, 2022, then Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken issued a statement calling upon Russia to "immediately

halt its systemic filtration operations in Ukraine," which have

caused the disappearance, detention or forcible deportation of

between 900,000 and 1,600,000 Ukrainians; and

WHEREAS, On February 14, 2023, a report by the Yale

Humanitarian Research Lab identified at least 32 facilities in

Russian-occupied Crimea or Russia involved in systematic

academic, cultural, patriotic and/or military re-education of

Ukrainian children; and

WHEREAS, On January 25, 2025, then chairman of the United

States House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael T. McCaul stated

that more than 260,000 children have been abducted by Russia,

citing United States intelligence estimates; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate condemn the actions of the Russian

Federation in Ukraine, including the illegal abduction and

forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate declare that the abduction and

forcible transfer of children and facilitation of illegal

adoptions is contrary to Russia's obligations under the Genocide

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