Senate Resolution 345 Printer's Number 1861
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - the abducted and forcibly transferred Ukrainian children have
families who remain in Ukraine but have been separated due to
the renewed Russian invasion; and
WHEREAS, On June 16, 2022, Russian authorities announced that
children born in occupied Ukrainian territories after the
February 24, 2022, invasion will be deemed Russian citizens; and
WHEREAS, On July 11, 2022, United Nations Secretary-General
António Guterres ordered an investigation into the deaths and
injuries of Ukrainian children; and
WHEREAS, On July 13, 2022, then Secretary of State Antony J.
Blinken issued a statement calling upon Russia to "immediately
halt its systemic filtration operations in Ukraine," which have
caused the disappearance, detention or forcible deportation of
between 900,000 and 1,600,000 Ukrainians; and
WHEREAS, On February 14, 2023, a report by the Yale
Humanitarian Research Lab identified at least 32 facilities in
Russian-occupied Crimea or Russia involved in systematic
academic, cultural, patriotic and/or military re-education of
Ukrainian children; and
WHEREAS, On January 25, 2025, then chairman of the United
States House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael T. McCaul stated
that more than 260,000 children have been abducted by Russia,
citing United States intelligence estimates; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate condemn the actions of the Russian
Federation in Ukraine, including the illegal abduction and
forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate declare that the abduction and
forcible transfer of children and facilitation of illegal
adoptions is contrary to Russia's obligations under the Genocide
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