Premier’s Statement on Offshore Wind Update

CANADA, June 26 - Nova Scotia’s world-class offshore wind resource has captured the attention of international wind energy companies. Now pre-qualified by the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator, they can work on their proposals for Nova Scotia’s first offshore wind call for bids, which will open later this year.

By attracting companies with the experience and know-how to deliver large energy projects, we are setting the stage for a successful offshore wind industry here at home.

Our Wind West plan represents a generational opportunity – one that will create good-paying local jobs, attract billions of dollars in new investment, generate new export revenues and drive significant economic growth across the region for decades.

This kind of growth will move us from a have not to a have province and create many new opportunities for our young people, small businesses and communities.

Today’s news reinforces our confidence that Nova Scotia is ready to lead, and we look forward to the next steps as we harness the power of our winds, deliver clean energy to markets in need and realize our ambition to becoming an energy leader on the world stage.