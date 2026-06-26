06/30/26 Agenda

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT
VIDEO TELECONFERENCE
REGULAR MEETING
JUNE 30, 2026
3:00 P.M. WORK SESSION/COURT
Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/fcfcky
YouTube Live: www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky
AGENDA
Per KRS 61.826, this is a Video Teleconference (VTC) Meeting. The primary physical location for public attendance, where all members may be seen and heard, will be at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY, 40601.
- Call to Order/Pledge
- Blessing: Ron Moore Jr
- Work Session:
- Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)
- Road Department Update
- Admin Code Review
- Judges Report
- Authorization for approval of minutes from the regular meeting of June 10, 2026.
- Authorization to approve an agreement with Burrell Pest Control, Jail.
- Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with Commonwealth of Kentucky and Franklin County Jail for Roadside Inmate Work Crews.
- Authorization to approve the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.
- Authorization to approve the Franklin County Health Department contract for preventative services for all county government employees, including firefighter physicals from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
- Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Josephine Sculpture Park.
- Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy.
- Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Blue Grass Community Action Transit.
- Authorization to approve a Resolution authorizing the filing of an application to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Animal Control Advisory Board for the Spay/Neuter Grant on behalf of the Franklin County Humane Society.
- Authorization to award a bid for Cloud Managed Access Control System for Franklin County Schools COPS SVPP Grant.
- Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Schools.
- Authorization to approve Order of Allowance to the Board of Assessment Appeals.
- Authorization to approve Sublease Agreements with the Administrative Office of the Courts for Commonwealth Attorney’s, County Attorney’s, Crime Victim Advocate’s Space in the Courthouse/Judicial Center
- Authorization to approve the vehicle surplus from the maintenance department.
- Authorization to approve an agreement with Burrell Pest Control for county buildings.
- First reading and approval of an ordinance creating Chapter 31 of the Franklin County Code of Ordinances, establishing a Code Enforcement Board for Franklin County, Kentucky.
- Authorization to approve board appointments and reappointments.
- Franklin County Sports Commission
- Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission
- Farmdale Sanitation District Board
- Second reading and approval of Amendment #5 to Ordinance #4-2025 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.
- Authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report.
- Authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.
- Authorization to approve Cash Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.
- Payment of Claims
- Authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (b), (c), (F), Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency; discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency; discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee.
- Authorization to return to open session.
- Authorization to purchase property located at 112 Mary Todd Drive.
- Authorization to approve a contribution to Develop Frankfort for a property acquisition.
- Authorization to hire a firefighter.
- Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for a member of the Franklin County Fire Department to deploy with the KY Urban Search and Rescue Response Team.
- Authorization to approve the renaming of the park located at 67 Buena Vista to Buena Vista Park.
- Other Business
- Authorization to adjourn.