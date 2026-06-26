06/30/26 Agenda

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 30, 2026

3:00 P.M. WORK SESSION/COURT Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/fcfcky

YouTube Live: www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky AGENDA Per KRS 61.826, this is a Video Teleconference (VTC) Meeting. The primary physical location for public attendance, where all members may be seen and heard, will be at 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Call to Order/Pledge Blessing: Ron Moore Jr

Work Session: Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.) Road Department Update Admin Code Review Judges Report

Authorization for approval of minutes from the regular meeting of June 10, 2026. Authorization to approve an agreement with Burrell Pest Control, Jail. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with Commonwealth of Kentucky and Franklin County Jail for Roadside Inmate Work Crews. Authorization to approve the Franklin County Sports Tourism Commission Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Authorization to approve the Franklin County Health Department contract for preventative services for all county government employees, including firefighter physicals from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Josephine Sculpture Park. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Blue Grass Community Action Transit. Authorization to approve a Resolution authorizing the filing of an application to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Animal Control Advisory Board for the Spay/Neuter Grant on behalf of the Franklin County Humane Society. Authorization to award a bid for Cloud Managed Access Control System for Franklin County Schools COPS SVPP Grant. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Schools. Authorization to approve Order of Allowance to the Board of Assessment Appeals. Authorization to approve Sublease Agreements with the Administrative Office of the Courts for Commonwealth Attorney’s, County Attorney’s, Crime Victim Advocate’s Space in the Courthouse/Judicial Center Authorization to approve the vehicle surplus from the maintenance department. Authorization to approve an agreement with Burrell Pest Control for county buildings. First reading and approval of an ordinance creating Chapter 31 of the Franklin County Code of Ordinances, establishing a Code Enforcement Board for Franklin County, Kentucky. Authorization to approve board appointments and reappointments. Franklin County Sports Commission

Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission

Farmdale Sanitation District Board Second reading and approval of Amendment #5 to Ordinance #4-2025 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Authorization to approve Cash Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Payment of Claims Authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (b), (c), (F), Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency; discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency; discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Authorization to return to open session. Authorization to purchase property located at 112 Mary Todd Drive. Authorization to approve a contribution to Develop Frankfort for a property acquisition. Authorization to hire a firefighter. Authorization to approve a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for a member of the Franklin County Fire Department to deploy with the KY Urban Search and Rescue Response Team. Authorization to approve the renaming of the park located at 67 Buena Vista to Buena Vista Park. Other Business Authorization to adjourn.

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