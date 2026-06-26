SANDIFER & QUARLES RESCUE DOG

Last week a loose rottweiler was reported in the Shadrick Ferry road area in Franklin County. Some residents were scared by the animal; therefore, officials were concerned that dog might be harmed. Animal & Code Enforcement Officer Richard Sandifer was dispatched to try to locate the dog. Unfortunately, his multiple efforts were unsuccessful.



But this story has a happy ending when the rottweiler decided to attend a big birthday party hosted by a local family. We appreciate Rebecca Quarles for providing food and comfort to the dog until Officer Sandifer arrived. The Franklin County KY Humane Society is now trying to locate his people. If you have any information relating to this animal, please contact them at contact.fchsky@gmail.com or (502) 875-7297

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