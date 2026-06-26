Undersea Rescue Command Welcomes New Commanding Officer

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND -- Cmdr. Michael Mowry relieved Cmdr. Christian Rivera as commanding officer of Undersea Rescue Command (URC) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station North Island, June 26, 2026.

Retired Navy Capt. John Zimmerman, Senior Director of Strategy, Oceaneering Aerospace and Defense, served as the guest speaker. As a Rivera’s previous commanding officer, he mentioned the challenges URC has overcome during Rivera’s tenure, and congratulated Riveria on successfully accomplishing the job.

“I know something about what this command has been through these past few years, it has not been easy,” said Zimmerman. “The enthusiasm [Rivera] brought to this command, the character shown through hard stretches, the team Rivera has built and took care of - Well Done, Shipmate.”

During Rivera’s time in command, URC completed major milestones, including the successful overseas deployment and redeployment of the Remotely Operated Vehicle, and the certification of the Submarine Rescue Diving and Recompression System (SRDRS) to a fully mission capable and deployment-ready asset.

“When I arrived, this command was facing a challenging period. But together, we certified the U.S. Navy’s submarine rescue capability,” said Rivera. “I will never forget the grit this team showed...through sheer determination and expertise, we had the pressurized rescue module back on board. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because of the relentless dedication of the professionals tasked with maintaining our equipment.”

Rivera spoke in depth about the professionalism and hard work his Sailors bring to URC even when faced with challenging tasks. Additionally, he mentioned that the “exact stubborn will to persist” that exists in submarine rescue, originating from the successful rescue of 33 Sailors on the USS Squalus in 1939, still stands today. “That aggressive tenacity is what our mission demands.”

Prior to assuming command of URC, Mowry severed as the Deputy for Undersea Rescue for Commander Submarine Squadron 11. There, he oversaw the operational readiness of Undersea Rescue Command and the Medium Auxiliary floating drydock ARCO (ARDM 5), leading to a consistent and knowledgeable turnover of command.

“The philosophy here is simple, yet profound: one team, character, competence. Our mission is to save our own,” said Mowry in his first address to the crew. “It is built on a shared purpose, one that demand the highest levels of technical skill, and most importantly, a foundation of trust and respect. I could not turn down the privilege of executing this mission alongside the finest team in the fleet.”

URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency.